Liberal Dystopia
Dear Editor,
I've been reading Jane Close Conoley's articles in the Grunion and have some input.
When I was growing up, getting a well-rounded public-school education, books like George Orwell's “1984” and Ray Bradberry's “Fahrenheit 451” were required reading. They were based on dystopian societies that are today seeming more real than the fiction they were intended to be.
These books shed light on authoritarian states and the ideology of perception management, which unfortunately seems to be infiltrating our society and especially our college campuses. I'm not sure if these iconic masterpieces are any longer required reading on UC campuses with the emphasis now being on political correctness and indoctrinating students into drinking the required socially acceptable Kool-Aid.
Political correctness is in fact nothing more than a liberal term for censorship. Free thought and expression are now labeled as racist because of campus dogma that suffocates free thinking. George Orwell said it best: "The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
Rest in peace, Prospector Pete.
Terrance McQuaid
Los Altos
Freedom From Cuba
Dear Editor,
What freedom means to me.
In 1967, my family left Cuba because of Communism. The only thing my parents knew that the United States of America guaranteed us was freedom of speech, religion, assembly, etc...
My parents never returned to Cuba, but this last November, my sister and I did. We were happy to see our relatives but sad to see them live in oppression and poverty.
I was never happier than when the plane took off, bringing us back to the USA. I am a proud Cuban-American, and I cherish the basic freedoms this great country affords us.
Yolanda Purseglove
Long Beach
Frustration All Over
Dear Editor,
Well, last night was an absolute nightmare what with neighborhood explosions and the distant rumbling for hours throughout Long Beach and neighboring cities I’m sure.
I reside in Belmont Park and although fireworks have been popping for weeks now, July 3, a block from my house, things escalated almost to the point of people getting hurt. Ultimately four police units descended upon the house on Covina — much too late for anything to be done.
Last night, July 4, my family and I spent an exhausting evening trying to console our inconsolable 68-pound dog from all the explosions. We have lived in our home for 30 years and we’ve never experienced anything close to last night’s Fourth of July! It sounded like a war zone and from what I’ve been told it looked like one too.
Mayor Garcia, you and Chief Luna may think you have things under control, but you don’t. Continuing to shut businesses down, keep children and our young adults out of school, and cancel patriotic and historical events (Long Beach Municipal Band) and close our beaches is angering and frustrating everyone!
It is difficult, at times impossible, to get a police response in Belmont Park and police visibility on our streets is less than minimal. I’m lucky to see one car a month drive through our alleys and streets.
It’s time for Long Beach City Council to think for themselves and go against Gov. Newsom and his bad decisions.
Maria Feldman
Bluff Park
Zero Enforcement
Dear Editor,
Chief Luna, there's zero enforcement for loud exhaust pipes, speeding vehicles, alcohol and pot consumption in public parks, drug dealing in public bathrooms, camping on the beach, looting, and fireworks to name a few.
"Crime is down,” so you should have plenty of time to give us a break from these illegal nuisances, and yet, nothing is done. If the police were a private business, you would have been fired a long time ago and your company would get only one star on Yelp.
Mel Ramos
Bluff Park
Defends Curtis
Dear Editor,
I find the letter from VJ Newcomer to be most offensive in his/her personal attacks on Larry Curtis, our Municipal Band conductor of 29 years. Larry was always respectful of his predecessors and the history of the LBMB, as demonstrated in his writings on LBMB history.
As for the other reasons he/she chose to demean our recently deceased band leader, every point he made as a personal attack against our "LB Music Man,” Larry Curtis, was not Larry's doing. Rather they were necessary reductions made by the City Council during our difficult budget cuts in 2006-08. As the Eighth District City Council member at that time, the cuts we made were painful and yes were a loss to some areas of our city, but through Larry's commitment we were successful in keeping our 100-year legendary band in operation.
Let's pray that our elected officials and our Parks & Recreation Department do not allow our historical Municipal Band to fade into oblivion during this next 2021 budget cycle and beyond. That action would be detrimental to our thousands of residents who make these events part of their family summer experiences!
I encourage all readers who have enjoyed this caliber of summer music to contact their City Council members and have their voices heard.
Rae Gabelich
Long Beach