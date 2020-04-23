Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Reason To Doubt
Dear Editor,
I have to agree with writer Susan Motesharkey to a certain extent. The media tells us about all these people who are dying from this so called coronavirus but the media doesn’t seem to want us to know about how many people have recovered from coronavirus, which as I last saw was 22,000 people.
How do we know it’s not the flu that’s killing a lot of these people? And that the media wants to put the name coronavirus on it for political reasons just like they have before? It’s like the flu no longer exists.
The experts say that the coronavirus is not airborne nor can it be transmitted through water. If this is true, then we can't possibly get the virus except from another person, just like the flu does. It’s very baffling that the two hospitals writer Motesharkey contacted weren’t busy all, yet we supposedly have all these people sick and dying from the so called COVID-19.
Our country can't stay shut down forever, otherwise we won’t be able to survive.
Mark Alonzo
Downtown
Good News
Dear Editor,
This is in response to Susan Motesharkey's letter in the April 16 edition of the Grunion Gazette. Ms. Motesharkey is curious about the lack of people in emergency rooms during the coronavirus pandemic. She seems to be saying that there is something wrong with this and that there may be "a lot going on" that has nothing to do with the virus.
In fact, crime, accidents and other ailments that might require a visit to the emergency room are way down in our community. During the month of March, CNN reported (along with other outlets) a 23% drop in crime in the greater Los Angeles area. This is because, of course, people are staying home to mitigate the spread of the virus, keeping even criminals safe.
Car accidents are down by 50% in the Los Angeles area as well, according to the LA Times. These things are an unintentional upside to Gov. Newsom's early stay-at-home order, which has kept our death rate and rate of infection by coronavirus below other much smaller states.
Aren't we fortunate to have a governor who could see what was coming and keep us from unwittingly spreading the virus? Not every action taken by the government will please everyone, but I for one am glad that my community has plenty of hospital beds available for those, like Ms. Motesharsky, who have minor injuries that need attention.
Sharon Greenthal
Belmont Shore
Good Job
Dear Editor,
Good job, Long Beach!
Long Beach residents have done a great job keeping the numbers of COVID-19 patients down. The hospitals are not overrun as they are in many parts of the country.
There have been losses of life, and there will continue to be I'm afraid. However, it won't be due to lack of care or lack of ventilators. Maybe we were "over-prepared," but this is how to avoid disaster. By preparing for the worst, we have been able to serve patients at a rate the hospitals can handle.
We may not know the names of the people we've saved, but we saved them all the same, and I for one am grateful.
Su Godwin
Long Beach
More Information
Dear Editor,
In your April 16 publication, in the story Three Die Due To COVID-19, Hayley Munguia stated that African Americans (Blacks) make up 21% of hospitalizations.
However, as the article is about how the virus affects different races, she failed to mention the impact on any other race, notably those other races on whom the virus has also had a significant impact. Ms. Munguia should have included Hispanics, whose hospitalization is 34%, Whites 21% & Asians 16%.
Triphina Moore
Long Beach
Opening Idea
Dear Editor,
I would like to offer a simple solution for how we can get Long Beach a step closer to normal.
First of all, due to the asymptomatic nature of the COVID-19 virus, everyone must be tested! Once tested and you are cleared, you would get a brightly colored bracelet, like those used at concerts and other venues, that would easily identify you as being safe.
With the bracelet, you now would be given access to shop, go to a restaurant, enjoy our beaches, etc. The bracelet would be good for one month, and you would need to get tested and a new bracelet for the next month.
People who refused to get a bracelet would not be allowed access and if they tried to, would get a stiff fine — like driving without a license. People without the bracelet would have to self-quarantine until they get tested and cleared.
For a restaurant to be opened, all of the staff would have to have the current bracelet on; same with other shops — thus making for a covid-safe environment.
Wouldn’t it be great to walk down Second Street with your bracelet on knowing that you are in a safe area to walk, shop, and be normal again? Using that example, Second Street could set up testing/screening on site where one would get their monthly bracelets. One thing I really miss with masks on is that you don’t get to enjoy the smiles of others.
I would love to be in a fine establishment like Shannon’s with all the customers and staff with their bracelets on, raising a glass, and toasting “Here’s to Long Beach- the greatest and smartest city in California!” Cheers!
Ken Hamilton
Long Beach
Proper Reaction
Dear Editor,
In Response to Susan Motesharkey’s “Over-Reaction” letter to the editor; I work in the supply chain for one of the Medical Centers in the South Bay. We are relieved and thankful every single day that our Emergency Department and Hospital have not been overrun with COVID-19 patients.
And we know why. Gov. Newsom and the State of California were quick to enact the “Safer at Home” decree. So instead of seeing a Moderate Surge (which was expected and anticipated based on New York’s numbers and looking at countries like Italy) we are seeing an extended plateau of patients coming in with COVID-19 or possible be ruled-out for the virus.
Am I relieved and thankful that California isn’t seeing numbers like New York (247,215 cases and 18,298 deaths as I write this on Monday morning)? Absolutely!
It sounds as though Susan wants California to have overrun hospitals and people dying at home and loading bodies into freezer trucks (we have one that can accommodate 80 sitting at our loading dock, just in case). Well, she may get her wish.
And then my question to Susan is, who in your family or friends, are you willing to let die so you know this isn’t some absurd hoax? Oh, and yes, those 160 deaths a day in LA County are still happening, on top of the pandemic.
I suggest Susan do something to help her community, like donate blood, get groceries for a neighbor who is health comprised, or say thank you that she hasn’t been personally touched by this health crisis. Now that is food for thought.
Paul Vander Roest
Long Beach
Testing Sites
Dear Editor,
Dear Mayor Garcia:
I am writing you to ask why the eastern side of Long Beach has been excluded from having a coronavirus testing site.
As you know, there is testing being done at four locations. Two cover the central part of Long Beach with St. Mary and the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College. One is in western part of the city at Cabrillo High School and the last at Jordan High School to cover the north.
According to your coronavirus dashboard, the two highest zip codes for infection are 90803 and 90805, yet the former does not have any testing close by.
It appears that the city is showing a bias as to what areas are covered. Especially with the central locations at St. Mary and Long Beach City College being so close to each other. One site for that area would seem adequate. I feel this is wrong and resent that I would have to drive far to be tested if needed.
Mayor Garcia, why are you are you leaving one third of the city out of your testing area?
Don Gras
Long Beach
No Compassion
Dear Editor,
If City Council had any compassion for the current situation, it would have put Measure A on hold.
San Diego Metropolitan Transit System announced it will not ask for a sales tax increase and instead focus on the coronavirus pandemic. Long Beach just staged an election using a defective voting system and expensive misleading propaganda paid for by a few who will benefit the most from the highest sales tax in Southern California.
Measure A passed by only 16 votes. It should not have been placed on the March ballot. And it should not have been certified last Tuesday. At least a recount should have been ordered.
The city knew the public health crisis would hit and many residents, who barely survive working service jobs would be out of work. These same residents pay an ongoing utility use tax and utility rate increases that are transferred into city coffers.
Now that the city is assured of increased taxes, why doesn’t it adequately fund its Health Department, which is tasked to protect the public health of the residents? Out of a $148,947,084 budget, the city funds $8,200,000. If it were not for the private and government grants, there would be no city Health Department. No other city department is forced to work under these conditions.
The city got its sales tax increase extended forever. How much of it will be transferred to the Health Department so that every resident can get tested and provide protective gear for our first responders?
Gerrie Schipske
Former Councilwoman
Billings Thanks
Dear Editor,
Doug Billings was a generous donor last November 2019 for our Casino Night at Shoreline Yacht Club. A portion of our proceeds went to the Long Beach Children’s Clinic.
I am happy to see Mr. Billings receive recognition. He was generous, and willing to listen to me when I called his Billings Hardware for our donation. I was a stranger to him, and a new Shoreline member, new to Long Beach, and I appreciated his willing contribution to our event.
Linda White
Shoreline Marina