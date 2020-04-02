Start Back Up
Dear Editor,
I'm writing you because this cause to "lower the curve" is curving our economy into bankruptcy for many.
Should the cause be worse than the cure? With reckless abandon, in the name of public safety, we are crashing the state and local economy. There has to be a point of letting the situation run its course.
Seasonal flu has been around for the last 100 years, 1918 being the worst. So, with reason, we must open up the shutdown restaurants, gyms, aquariums, museums, etc. ASAP. No matter when, someone will cry, like a baby, that it is too soon.
Life and the economy must go on. Does the term "social unrest" strike a bell? We aren't far away IMHO. To note, the horses are out of the barn.
Fritz Milas
Long Beach
Offer Some Cheer
Dear Editor,
There’s a movement in the community asking people to put a bear in their window, so that the kids out walking can go on a “bear hunt” and see how many bears they can find, and have something to involve them while they’re on their walks.
It only takes a minute, and really gave me a feeling of being able to reach out in humanity.
And people could post thank you notes to all the people who are keeping us running.
I know you know people are also putting out Christmas lights, anything that will cheer passersby during this dark time of isolation.
Andrea Friedenthal
Long Beach
Take The Consequences
Dear Editor,
A modest proposal: anticipating the need to triage who gets access to a ventilator, doctors and hospitals should incorporate into their questions for patients these ones:
(1) Did you ever publicly declare the COVID-19 to be a hoax?
(2) Did you participate in or propose unrestricted social interaction after knowing that such interaction increases the risk of transmission?
(3) Did you blame other nations and immigrants (legal or not) for the spread of the virus in the U.S.?
If any of these questions are answered affirmatively, then the patient drops to the bottom of the list for those getting access to a ventilator!
It is past time for some people to be called irresponsible for not taking care of themselves and spreading the COVID-19 to others.
Therefore, among many, some irresponsible politicians should be denied the care and treatment that should be reserved to other citizens!
Joåo R. DeCarvalho
Long Beach
Past Pandemics
Dear Editor,
Prior to Corona, SARS, Spanish flu (about 3,000 deaths in Los Angeles alone) there was multiple simultaneous Pandemics to native Californians stretching from the 1770s well into the 1800s.
Tuberculosis, Measles and strains of flu eliminated a majority of these peoples, their families and tribes and in effect their entire world.
I am taking some time to reflect on that today.
Christopher Reid
Naples
Some Perspective
Dear Editor,
As we sit at home self-isolating and wallowing in self pity, it might be instructive to pick up and read a copy of the current non-fiction best seller "The Splendid and the Vile," which describes the devastation visited upon the civilian population of Britain by German bombers in 1940.
Particularly striking is Chapter 59, recounting the bombing of the city of Coventry.
You might agree that it places our current situation in better perspective.
Bob Shannon
Long Beach
This Too Shall Pass
Dear Editor,
Chicago columnist Paul Harvey once said, "In times like this it helps to recall there have always been times like this."
He is right. This one looks a little different: Democrats buying guns, Republicans giving away money, buy $50 of takeout and we throw in a roll of TP. It’s now the young people who we fear will spread the virus, not the old ones.
It’s also a time to look for purpose and finding those things that make us feel blessed. Call the neighbor who might need a caring voice. If you are young and healthy, find someone who can't get food or pick up medicine. Or just walk by Ace hardware and say thank you to Doug and his staff for being there.
Let’s not worry about the Blue Herons, rising ocean levels, and endangered salamanders for a while and deal with people. Build on your faith. The Bible says adversity builds endurance. This is not the "end of times." Close, but not yet. I read the Book.
A flu virus has changed the world and we will be surprised with the aftershock. We will survive. Shops will come back to Second Street (if the owners have more sense than greed). There are things we can do to help.
Order takeout, have a relationship with shop personnel, know their names. And if you run out of TP, ask a Vietnam vet, he knows alternatives. In the meantime, do what they say to do, especially if you’re under 40. I want 15 more years or at least next football season — go Niners.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore
Complete Disaster
Dear Editor,
Congratulation are in order for Mayor Bobby Garcia, Suzie Price and other City Council members for foisting upon the taxpayers of Long Beach the continued highest sales tax rate in California. With the passage of Measure A, the citizens of Long Beach are saddled with the highest tax rate for a long time.
We have special thanks for the Police, Fire Department and Civil Service unions who championed this tax increase, with great glee, and of course the communication purveyor for all of this, Harry Saltzgaver and the Grunion Gazette.
Coming at perhaps the greatest economic disaster of all time for the USA, with thousands losing their jobs, businesses closing and people simply unable to pay their upcoming bills, this group is gleeful they will be able to reach deep into your pockets to take out their money.
This group should spare us the “oh, it was in better times, we had good intentions.” That is BS as this group never met a tax they did not like. So why we cannot escape this tax, join me in giving every single one of these people the 1 finger salute and a well-deserved, “Up Yours.”
Thanks for giving the taxpayers of Long Beach this complete disaster.
Dan Jackson
Long Beach
Mismanagement
Dear Editor,
We are in the midst of a frightening pandemic with a capacity to annihilate millions of people. We are in lockdown with multiple closures and extreme measures. Untold numbers of businesses are shut down, citizens have lost incomes, scores of families wonder how they will eat and pay bills, many elderly fear being triaged to death, housing providers are being forced into servitude, and the list goes on.
Yet, our "Chicago by the Sea" mayor and council continue their irresponsible spending on frivolous items such as Mungo's $1.5 million artificial-turf field that her constituents do not want, the $85+ million pool scheduled to be built on a previously-condemned earthquake fault, and the ongoing upkeep of the $1+ million media wall at city hall.
At the March 17 meeting, a multi-million dollar "surplus" was doled out to extra projects not previously budgeted. A recent vote gave all commissioners a monetary stipend (historically most were voluntary). They just can't spend it fast enough.
Ever looming in the background are the bloated, unfunded pensions for public employees that are now even more depleted because of the stock market crash. They just continue kicking this can down the road.
As if the above were not enough, all of the local politicians have slush accounts funded by developers and special interests who benefit from their decisions. Rather than use this money for their districts, they contribute to campaigns of candidates willing to be their loyal lap dogs. It's a corrupt game of pay-to-play; and the citizens lose.
There will never be enough money for this mayor and council. And for those who voted in favor of the recent Measure A, the electeds and public employee unions that funded the slick mailers promoting it are laughing at you all the way to the bank.
Diana Lejins
Long Beach