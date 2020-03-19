Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
Over-Reaction
Dear Editor,
I’m writing in response to a request forwarded by Blair Cohn to the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association members.
Perhaps because I’ve always lived in earthquake country and grew up in the post depression era, I’ve always kept my paper goods storage overstocked and plenty of food in the refrigerator, freezer and pantry. At first I didn’t understand the hoarding of toilet paper, then when I heard someone explain it as our small way of having some control during the pandemic, I accepted it...until today.
At Costco today for a non-pandemic reason, we found its entrance barricaded, with police out front. The line of people with empty carts was half way around the building while staff controlled the number of people going in and out.
We were lucky and happy to provide some comic relief: The very nice manager let us in with a smile so we could replace the bag of chocolate chips my husband accidentally left in the cart yesterday. Everybody including the deputies laughed as that was the only thing in our hands when we left.
At Vons later today where I shopped for my working daughter, I was shocked to find zero carts available. Most of the shelves were empty of all goods. I got a few necessary food items for her family, which I collected and carried in the store and to my car in my own grocery bags like a pack mule. Others’ carts were overflowing.
I’ve never seen this before, even after the Watts riots and the 1994 earthquake. I accept that some of this is due to human nature and instinct, but if we had a responsible government and an intelligent President, all of this could have been handled with minimal hysteria. Our country is better and smarter than this, or at least it used to be.
Thank you for exploring this aspect of human behavior.
Debbie Vardi
Long Beach
Trickle-Down Pain
Dear Editor,
While I understand the need to make decisions to protect the citizens of California due to the COVID-19 outbreak, I'm at an extreme loss and have yet to hear a plan to help those businesses and workers impacted by the cancellation of events with more than 250 attendees.
As a self-employed event planner who has staged large-scale events for more than 30 years, within 72 hours all finances and livelihood have been cut off for the foreseeable future (next three months). The word cancellation was received in emails and phone calls from clients of every industry sector.
Again, we understand the decision to undertake this step in the interest of public safety but have yet to hear the steps that follow to help those businesses and individuals who are impacted by the decision. We are at the top of the food chain, but our business has a rippling effect on the caterer, florist, bartenders, valet parking, venues, security agencies, etc.
That trickles down to their staff — and even more to pulling back spending at local restaurants, bars, coffee shops, movie theaters, etc. That impact those businesses and their employees — wash, rinse, repeat!
What is the plan to address these issues? Where does one get immediate assistance? Waiting for the federal government to respond is not going to put food on the table and pay that service staff worker's rent next month.
A response by our federal, state and local leaders is immediately needed, one that is a viable plan and void of red tape!
Greg Jenkins
Bravo Productions
Healthy Approach
Dear Editor,
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding — we live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more...
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
• Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens.
• Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods.
• Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes.
• Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep.
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Brent Trafton
Long Beach
Neighbors' Feelings
Dear Editor,
Listed are some reasons that neighbors and residents in Long Beach, Naples and the Shore cannot stand (STRs).
We bought a home to have neighbors, not hotel guests living next to us in your house. The guests are usually loud with conversations about their sex life, drugs, other people's problems and their own problems.
They throw parties with music and more people than you would allow at your property. They block residential driveways in a few ways, by blocking a complete driveway and by also pulling in driveways and block the sidewalks, so people, children and handicapped persons cannot walk on the sidewalk, they have to go into the street to get around the vehicle blocking the sidewalk.
People use these (STRs) to run a house of sexual activities. They disrespect the quiet time curfews.
We as neighbors have no idea who these people are, they can be convicted felons, sexual predators etc.
The list can go on, as I'm sure others have their complaints.
Sure, sometimes you can have some nice people staying in your property, but as summer approaches, it will again be wild renters renting these homes.
This was and is a bad decision by the Long Beach City Council to allow these STRs. It has turned some wonderful residential streets into a stressful and disrespectful neighborhood. I'm going to be moving soon, as I cannot take it anymore after four years of this nonsense.
David Lewsader
Long Beach
Terrible Measures
Dear Editor,
Long Beach Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell wants to prohibit using the number 13 in Propositions because it's misleading and resulted in 2020's school improvement bond failing.
That's BS!
Where's his outrage when the CA Attorney General constantly lies to voters on allegedly conservative ballot measures titles and descriptions like 2018's Prop 6 wherein the AG falsely titled/described it, in the very beginning, as "Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding..." instead of the true title "Repeal the gas tax" that the creators and backers of Prop 6 titled it?
The new Prop 13 was a terrible measure: $15 billion bond that we pay more than $26 billion back, preference to local contractors/unions on jobs to increase costs more and encourage union formation, some new developers are exempt, and districts can double the tax they charge properties, which is then passed on to tenants or customers.
Besides, we fell for the same line in 2016 when California passed the $9 billion school fund bond. I'm disgusted by the lies and actions our politicians take to support their own agenda; the Long Beach City Council are no better when they send emails and utility bills with one-sided, and misleading, information that clearly pushes voters to support their Propositions.
Matthew Salaben
Alamitos Heights
Vote Failure
Dear Editor,
On the Friday before election day, I went to my closest voting center at Rogers Middle School to cast my ballot.
It was mid-day and supposed to be open. The place was closed and the only person out front was a crossing guard who said that people had been coming all day and not able to vote. This is very discouraging. What went wrong?
My next step was to fill out and mail my vote by mail ballot. I hope that was counted. This is no way to encourage voting.
John Whitebread
Long Beach