How Dare You
Dear Editor,
An open letter to the Mayor and City Council:
How dare you! Allocating only $5 million to restaurants, breweries and bars while squandering the rest on your pet projects. That’s including $12 million for homelessness, while small business are the lifeblood of our economy.
Homeless, while unfortunate, and a problem, contribute little to the economy; nay, are actually a sinkhole into which the economy pours countless dollars. How dare you!
I have understanding for money to replenish the shortfall, but couldn't you look at eliminating some pet programs that do not generate revenue? We are in a crisis here. What does it take to wake you people up?
But my gosh, a mere pittance for our businesses? How dare you!
Curt Hudelson
Long Beach
Sustainable Investing
Dear Editor,
I read where Long Beach is getting $207 million from the federal government as part of the $350 billion rescue package, and there's lots more to come. Okay, we need it and no one, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican, says no to free money.
But as my old econ professor once said, "There are no free lunches in the American society. There's always a price."
I fear big government; I fear an enabling government. Sometimes government is not the solution but the problem.
The EDD misdirected $35 million from needy people to convicts and scammers. How's the government doing with the Bullet (snail) train? More than $30 million gone and not one mile of track. I could go on.
Democrats say we haven't gone far enough, Republicans cry creeping socialism. So here is my professor's definition of the "-isms."
Socialism: You have two cows; give one to your neighbor.
Communism: You have two cows, you give both to the government and it might give you some milk.
Capitalism: You have two cows; sell one and buy a bull.
My advice to the mayor and City Council? Do not give any money to programs that are not sustainable or do not promote jobs. Jobs will reduce those on the brink of homelessness and the mental health issues that go with it.
Many restaurants in Belmont Shore are looking for workers who are receiving more money by not working. People need to work. I am sure the Midnight Basketball and Khmer Girls in Action programs have value, but can we do it every year?
If they give everyone a token amount, they will be back next year, and the year after. We need to make the investment sustainable.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore
Queen Housing
Dear Editor,
California requires Long Beach to develop 26,502 housing units in the next eight years; in response, the city drafted a widely disliked increased density plan.
Why not target the Queen Mary acreage for new housing? Since arrival, the QM’s garnered nothing but consistent financial failures.
In WWII, my uncle returned to NYC, not LB, on the Queen after being torpedoed off the frigid Norwegian coast — there’s no local historical significance. A two-word solution for this financial vortex of a ship is “artificial reef.” In the perennial battle between seawater chlorides and painted steel, rust always wins. Big ships are typically scrapped after 25 years of rusting away.
The Queen Mary’s land footprint is within the Port where residential restrictions likely apply. California’s unprecedented housing shortage prompted it demanding 26,502 new housing units. Okay, so change the Port rules to allow better use of that prime land abutting our city center. If a housing emergency really exists, the Port should be part of the solution?
Envision 40-story condominiums replacing that useless English Village. The view across the bay of downtown and down coast shoreline would be terrific. Lower floors could be smaller, affordable units. New waterfront penthouses might attract big-money Hollywood types or if the Hollywooders can’t afford penthouses then longshoremen.
In the meantime, that empty Queen Mary parking lot would make a great camping site — a city-run KOA for homeless now living unchallenged in unsanitary conditions all over town.
Andrew Sienkiewich
Long Beach
Migrant Questions
Dear Editor,
I just finished reading the article in the Grunion Gazette regarding the City Council’s rush to action in housing 1,000 underage immigrants at the Long Beach Convention Center.
I have shared the following questions and concerns with city officials. They have chosen not to respond;
Have these young immigrants received all their childhood immunizations consistent with US Health Department standards? Have they had complete medical work-ups to insure they are not bring anything into the U.S.? Have they been exposed to COVID-19?
If some of these children have families here in the U.S., why are they not being sent directly to their families? Are commitments to sponsor the remaining children real or are they in a holding pattern hoping to be sponsored? Talk is cheap. Are we going to be stuck with them when sponsors back out of commitments?
What security is in place to insure they cannot sneak out of the Convention Center and infect Long Beach residents? What security has been planned to protect the Long Beach Convention Center from protesters whomight seek to harm these immigrants?
Last year the Long Beach decision makers put business owners and residents at grave risk when they under-estimated the mob mentality of protesters in Long Beach. They failed to protect us at a time of crisis. Why should we trust them now?
What is the end game to moving these immigrants out of our community quickly? What safeguards are in place so these 1,000 immigrants do not become permanent wards of Long Beach ie. the next Lost Boys?
This is not 1930 and Long Beach is not Ellis Island.
Ken Weiss
Long Beach
No Vision
Dear Editor,
The vision of our Mayor and City Council is usually limited in scope, lacks forethought and when it comes to migrants they want to express to thier citizens that "feel good" moment we all need to share.
Temporary housing of the children and teens in the convention center is obviously a short-term idea to a soon-to-be long-term problem.
The real issue is where does our city, county, state house these several thousand young people after they leave the convention center.
Currently there are 70,000 unhoused people in Los Angeles County, hundreds of unhoused spend their days within a short walk to the convention center.
No plans for these young migrants futures have even been discussed, nor will this discussion happen.
Everyone feel good for the moment and then move on to our ever increasing housing problem.
Michael Hite
Naples
Lost Opportunity
Dear Editor,
I am saddened and sickened but not surprised that our City Council has once again sold out the residents of Long Beach in favor of outside developers, allowing the potential recreational green space along the LA River to continue its slide toward urban blight.
The river path, festooned with homeless encampments and overrun by illegal racing dirt bikes, ATVs, and pollution-belching minibikes, has become a hazardous trek for pedestrians, bicyclists, and equestrians alike.
Could the decision have been influenced by the fact that the West Side is home to more lower-income families and people of color than our Eastern environs — or was it just a pay off, plain and simple? We will probably never know.
Corey Bennett
Long Beach
No More Parklets
Dear Editor,
While we’ve been in this pandemic, I gladly participated in the effort to keep our neighborhood restaurants open. This was accomplished by increased take-out and establishment of the temporary parklets.
Now that we are making progress towards herd immunity and the governor is re-opening indoor dining, it’s time to phase out the parklets.
The residents directly north and south of Second Street have borne the brunt of the parking congestion. To say it has been an incredible imposition is an understatement. We can no longer park on our own block to unload groceries, or find a safe and close spot to park when coming home in the late evening.
Then there are the interruptions to traffic, both pedestrian and automotive. Several restaurants have taken over the sidewalks adjacent to their storefronts, limiting the pathway for pedestrians. Vehicular traffic is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels and will continue to do for the remainder of the year.
The parklets occlude oncoming cars when making a right turn onto Second Street, making this a potentially dangerous move.
No matter how you fortify the structures, they are no match for a vehicle driving at the speed limit. We have already seen a car hit the barrier. Luckily, no one was in the parklet, but it’s a matter of time before it happens again.
The parklets detract from the charm of the Shore. The tables and chairs on the street don’t bring any European charm. In my opinion, the parklets bring a trashy look to Second Street.
In the many years that I have owned my home in the Shore, the restaurants have improved with more interesting concepts and upscale offerings. The parklets are a big step in the wrong direction.
Estela Tejidor
Belmont Shore
Vaccine Passports
Dear Editor,
This is a response to the authors of Vaccine Passports and their complaint that this is discrimination against folks who don’t get vaccinated. I am sorry they feel this way, but let’s take closer look at this for a moment.
Travel, for example. Countries already require mandatory vaccination before you travel to their country. Also, if you have children who go to public or private school, they require vaccinations (i.e., measles, mumps, rubella) before they are admitted.
Now if and when we require vaccination passports, please keep in mind that the motivation for this is to keep the public healthy so we won’t have to shut down our economy over and over. The argument against this does not make sense but I do suspect that it is just another ploy to grandstand and get their 15 minutes of fame.
The bottom line is let’s all be adults, get vaccinated, wear a mask, continue to socially distance and be considerate of others.
Stephen Arias
Long Beach
Mental Power
Dear Editor,
I would like to respond to Priscilla Munson’s letter in the April 15 issue of the Grunion Gazette.
Priscilla, you say that “Our bodies are elegantly, expertly designed for self-correction, repair and rejuvenation.” I agree with that whole-heartedly! But the flaw in your logic is that you seem to assume that the human mind — which invented vaccines and every other bit of technology that has helped ensure our survival — is not a part of our nature, not a part of that elegant design which you so eloquently endorse. Why arbitrarily exclude the mind from our "elegantly designed" nature?
You also say that, “the requirement of vaccination documentation … implies that humans are born in a defective, harmful state that needs genetic alteration … for the restoration of good health.” I would respectfully submit to you that it is your segregation of the mind from the rest of our nature — from our bodies in fact — which implies something defective about us.
As we invent and use vaccines, we are doing exactly what our elegantly designed nature was elegantly designed to do!
With sincere appreciation for your thoughts,
Lee Offenhauer
Signal Hill