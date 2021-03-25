Loves City App
Dear Editor,
I would like to commend the city of Long Beach for creating the Go Long Beach App.
I have used it for the last two years to report on graffiti in my neighborhood. On all occasions, the city has removed the graffiti within two days of reporting. The App is super easy to use and gets results.
Hats off to the city of Long Beach for managing this App and following through quickly on handling the ever-nauseating graffiti that useless gang members seem so proud to paint. Thank you.
Carolyn Vallerie
Long Beach
Words Versus Actions
Dear Editor,
The old saying that "actions speak much louder than words" surely applies with vengeance to Cal State Long Beach’s endless dispute with area Native American tribes over their sacred Puvungna land and burial ground.
While the current CSULB president, in her most recent monthly Grunion Gazette column celebrates Women's History Month, and in past editions Black History Month and many other socially-progressive events, her own university casually and callously violates the rights of America's original "minority," Native Americans, whose rights have been abused for centuries.
That abuse included the "Trail of Tears" when the Cherokee were evicted from their tribal land in our South and marched some 1,600 miles West across America, while so many died along the way. It included the giving of smallpox-infected blankets to Native Americans knowing that they had no immunity against the dread disease. And it has included many more recent atrocities and abuses of their rights.
None of which deters our nearly-all-powerful CSULB from using its legal muscle to help destroy sacred Native American land on its campus, while not even properly noting the origins of that land in its Master Planning. Compounding these abuses is the school referral to consulting some mysterious "Native American Council on campus,” whatever that means.
Despicable is as despicable does. That is another adage which applies to you, CSULB: drop your land-grab lawsuit (Editor’s Note: the university has not filed a lawsuit — the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians, Acjachemen Nation filed suit to have the land restored); restore that sacred land; and then leave it in peace. Actions do speak louder than pious, but hypocritical, words, President Conoley.
Dr. Eugene Elander
Belmont Shore
Protecting Wetlands
Dear Editor,
FYI, Puvunga Wetlands Protectors did not sue the Coastal Commission for approving a “land trade” but because it misused the Coastal Act’s “override” provision.
Beach Oil Minerals’ oil drilling expansion violates Coastal Act provisions protecting public safety, wetlands, and tribal culture, yet the Commission ruled that there were no project alternatives and that denying it would harm the public. Daily oil production will rise by 8000%, GHG emissions by 70,000 tons annually, oil spills, water pollution, global warming, and possibly seismic events, will increase. (Editor’s Note: There is no source for these claims.)
The overriding public benefit is the public’s acquisition of wetlands, 30 acres of which will be “restored” by bulldozing existing habitat and tribal cultural sites. In this “land swap deal between the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority and an oil company,” the oil company retains all mineral rights and will keep its old wells pumping for 20 years after expanding on to new sites, while the public will assume greater liability and greater risk.
Last week, the judge did not find in our favor but has sided with us against BOM’s request for a permit extension in the past and may do so again in April.
The Grunion’s guess that PWP was “apparently formed specifically for the lawsuit,” is incorrect. PWP was organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law as a charity and its stated purpose is “to enforce and raise public awareness of environmental issues, encourage activism, protect, defend and preserve the Puvungna Wetlands and carry on other charitable activities.” See puvu.org for more info.
Anna Christensen
Long Beach
Support Riverpark
Dear Editor,
No one is born with the same amount of racial, financial, geographic, intellectual capacity, or any other equalizing factor as every other person. But to help level the playing field, equity in opportunity and facilities is the most important step in bringing about a fair and just society.
Currently the east side of Long Beach has 17 open space/parkland acres for every acre on the west side. The inequity of this is staggering and shameful. Additionally the west side has been piled high with industrial buildings and other facilities that are not conducive to clean air and healthy living.
The City Council will be voting on construction of an RV parking lot/storage facility at 3701 Pacific Place in west Long Beach on April 6. The Riverpark Coalition is asking for your help. Because we can't pack the council chambers to show them how much this matters to our community, we are asking you instead to write the Mayor and your councilperson an old-fashioned letter or postcard and call them at 562-570-6801.
We are calling it Operation 1000 Voices and want them to hear from us as loudly as possible. Please and thank you! Let's #buildtheriverpark.
Diana Lejins
Long Beach
Help Clean Team
Dear Editor,
I would like to commend the men and women who make up the "Clean Team — Red Shirts.” They truly are incredible.
This morning one of their male workers was cleaning up a street, in the downtown Long Beach area, and a car was parked so close to the curb he couldn't fit his broom or dustpan to clean up the trash. He got down on his hands and knees and picked the trash up by hand with only latex gloves to protect his hands.
I told him they need to get those extended grabbers. He told me they used to have them, but management took them away from all the workers!
I can't believe that in this day and age of COVID-19 that these hardworking men and women have to use their hands to pick up trash when their broom and pan won't fit.
Come on Long Beach, We are better than this! Give the Red Shirts Clean Team the proper tools to do their job, while being safe at the same time!
Danny Rafferty
Downtown