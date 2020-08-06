Need That Car?
Dear Editor,
It's turning into a long, strange summer, isn't it?
Like a lot of you (I suspect), I'm feeling just a bit restless. Sure, I like working from home, and I love my family. But still, this new normal takes some getting used to.
There is one silver lining, though. I'm spending a lot less time on the freeways, and a lot less money on gas.
I've started thinking about other families that may have two or three vehicles in their driveways, and I have a hunch that at least one of them isn't getting much use.
Then there's the lovely game of parking ballet: who needs to back out into the street to let somebody else leave the house? It gets old, right?
So I'm asking a favor: think hard about how many vehicles you really need. And then think about how much good you could do by donating that surplus vehicle to LSH, where it could help us help someone in your community who's having problems with their vision or hearing.
We take care of everything: towing (if necessary), paperwork, the whole nine yards. And the entire process is done at a safe social distance.
If you'd like to learn more, go to https://www.lshf.org/, and regain control of your driveway.
Randy Stein, CEO
Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation
My Happy Place
Dear Editor,
When Belmont Pool closed for the COVID-19 shutdown, I had to expand my walking regime to make up for the loss of that physical outlet.
For two to three hours a day, I have hiked through the streets in Bluff Park, Belmont and Alamitos Heights, and Belmont Shore, enjoying our neighbors’ gardens and our lovely weather. When the beaches reopened for active use, I added the surf to my varied routes.
With all the loss we have experienced during this period, I have found the happiest place in Long Beach — Rosie’s Dog Beach. I now make sure a saunter through that stretch of beach is a nearly daily treat. I smile and laugh behind my mask and sunglasses. One cannot help it. Nowhere have I seen so much fun as I discovered at Rosie’s.
If I approach from the parking lot, I am immediately greeted by dogs with grins on their faces emerging from cars, all pointing their noses in the direction of all that fun. They prance and pull on their leashes. They know where they are going. If I approach from the surf line, I get a telescopically shortened view of a mass of joy as owners throw and dogs fetch and chase in and out of the water.
In the middle of it all, dogs race by, sometimes stopping to say hello to me or drop a ball at my feet to toss for them. Every breed and every shape and size and age. Watch the same group for a while, and you can decipher clues to their unique personalities. Sure, I have seen a few scuffles over possession of a ball, but rare for my visits. It is especially fun to watch the first-timers approach the surf. And I have met wonderful and proud dog owners.
It is the happiest place in Long Beach.
I began thinking about all the cats and dogs I have owned in my 69 years and wondered what a cat beach would look like. Ha! I finally sat down and recorded my take on it all.
Thank you to the city for giving dogs this wonderful opportunity!
Diana Riska-Taylor
Bluff Park
Need Mask Law
Dear Editor,
Mayor Garcia, all of us offer our sincerest condolences regarding your mother. Obviously her selfless service contributions cannot be over-emphasized and we also feel your pain where your stepfather is concerned. It is a terrible situation, which I don't think anyone should go through.
That said, Mayor Robert, I have one request. Pass an immediate order that requires everyone to wear a mask when in public. And make that order enforceable with fines, just as other cities have done.
Thank you.
Larry Wright
Bluff Park
Perfect Paper
Dear Editor,
Last week, the Grunion felt like the perfect community newspaper.
There was a story of churches in the community with resources helping those with less, followed by a story of how our community-supported preschool for the homeless is open and caring for those in need in spite of challenges. Score a point for those much maligned Christians.
We also got to experience the weight of our current environment with the tragic loss of our Mayor’s mother. As always, the Mailbox provided vigorous debate and varied opinions including Dr. Elander’s satirical comments professional journalists.
It can’t be easy to write, print and distribute a local community newspaper. Thanks for doing it each week. It keeps bringing us together with appreciation for our difference.
Thank you.
Matt Hanson
Belmont Park
Glad They're Leaving
Dear Editor,
It is very interesting that the letters that you received about JetBlue were from Belmont Shore. There is much more to Long Beach than Belmont Shore, but I get the indication that some folks think it is the center of Long Beach.
Thank you JetBlue for leaving the city of Long Beach, you will not be missed! I have spoken to many neighbors and friends from East Long Beach, Bixby Knolls, Los Cerritos, Virginia County, Bixby Highlands, Bixby Terrace, and California Heights, all with the same opinion.
With the pandemic resulting in much less airport traffic there has been a noticeable much improved reduction in air and noise pollution from the Long Beach Airport. The city is much cleaner, and quieter. Let's keep our great city this way!
John Punashot
Bixby Terrace
Check The History
Dear Editor,
There is a push by Long Beach City Prosecutor Doug Haubert, and others, to eliminate David Star Jordan's name from High Schools because he was a eugenicist. That term is defined as the study to arrange reproduction within the human population to increase the occurrence of heritable characteristics regarded as desirable.
David Star Jordan had nothing but good intentions toward improving the human race. It was the Nazis who tried to pervert the science of eugenics for racial purposes. This attempt was long after Jordan's tenure as the first president of Stanford University.
I think that, before this man’s name is eliminated from public buildings, those in favor of this act should do more historical research!
Jack Strong
Long Beach
Bad Decisions
Dear Editor,
I am glad to hear Governor Newsom’s plan to spend millions in a deal with a Chinese Company to manufacturer face masks was put on hold.
In the first place, why would he contract with a Chinese company when we have several in the United States that can manufacturer them.
Governor Newsom needs to be held accountable for many of his recent decisions.
Bill Ruzgis
Naples
Unwelcome Mailer
Dear Editor,
On Wednesday, July 23, I received an email from the LBWD offering a $10 discount for meals at Plancha, a local Latin restaurant that is certified blue.
It seems the establishment named had opted for some significant water reducing improvements which was the basis of the “recommendation.” When I queried my Council member, I was informed by staff that it was a “paid advertisement.”
I was not aware that the consumer database maintained by the LBWD was available to private business enterprises for their profit.
Use of my information was without my knowledge or approval. However well intentioned, it is a gross misuse of City resources and of questionable ethics.
Furthermore, the email contained my LBWD account number. In this age of electronic commerce, that number is connected to sensitive data, including bank transfer information, payment history, social security numbers and the like.
Sensitive information has been stolen from organizations with a far more sophisticated encryption technology than that used by the LBWD.
I have made several unsuccessful attempts to contact a responsible party at LBWD.
Elliott H. Boone
Carroll Park
Editor's Note: Officials at the Long Beach Water Department said the email is a certified blue restaurant promotion from the Water Department, not an advertisement, it but should not have included the customer account number.
Looking For Rosies
Dear Editor,
American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during WWII.
Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials.
These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. American Rosie the Riveter Association would like to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in our archives.
American Rosie the Riveter Association is a patriotic/non-profit organization whose purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during WWII. This organization was founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter, Birmingham, Ala., and now has more than 6,700 members nationwide. Current elected officers from Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama all serve on a volunteer basis.
If you are a woman (or descendant of a woman) who worked during WWII, or if you are just interested in more information, please check our web site www.rosietheriveter.net or call the toll free number 1-888-557-6743 or e-mail americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.
Mabel W. Myrick
Corresponding Secretary
Rosie The Riveter Association
Rough Road
Dear Editor,
I grew up in Long Beach and frequently use Studebaker Road, which is becoming increasingly hazardous to drive on. The worst section begins around Anaheim Road and ends at Westminster/Second Street.
From my limited research, the road appears to be the responsibility of the city as well as CalTrans. After many unsuccessful inquiries to City Hall, I finally got a response from Councilwoman Price's office. They are aware of the problem and informed me that the city recently received funds from CalTrans for repairs which will cover a portion of the funding needed for repairs.
It's time the city focus on funding essential services and urgently needed repairs. We do not need bike lanes or traffic calming circles when we have potholes and dangerous road conditions that must be prioritized.
Tracy Myers
Fountain Valley
Essential Workers
Dear Editor,
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire world in many ways. Since the pandemic began, many individuals have been laid off or have been furloughed, due to businesses shutting down or simply because they are not considered “essential workers” or “frontline workers.” Throughout the pandemic, we have heard conversations in the news about the importance of keeping essential workers and frontline workers safe due to higher risks of COVID-19 exposure.
However, as Master of Social Work (MSW) students from California State University, Long Beach, we have seen that social workers are disproportionally represented as frontline and essential workers. For example, Emergency Response Children Social Workers (CSWs) from LA County’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), have continued to ensure child safety and well-being daily. CSWs are responding to immediate unannounced home visits without knowing if someone in the home has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been exposed.
Although, in the last months LA County’s Child Protection Hotline has seen a more than 50% decrease in calls, this does not mean that child abuse has decreased. The fact that schools have been out for four months has to do with the decrease in mandated calls, that primarily came from school personnel. This is a concern because now that families are stuck at home, they may be experiencing higher levels of stress, which can lead to child abuse and neglect. CSWs are essential for our communities, because abused children are a vulnerable population who need CSWs who advocate to keep them in a safe home environment.
During a public announcement on Friday, July 24, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “for us to be able to be successful in terms of stopping the spread of COVID-19, which we will do, it depends on our ability to keep our essential workers safe.” Newson also focused on the importance of supplying essential workers with personal protective equipment (PPE).
There is no doubt, that Children Social Workers are essential workers called to meet the needs of children and families. Therefore, for CSWs to continue doing their job and keep children safe, they need to be healthy and safe too.
If you suspect child abuse, call: 1-800-540-4000.
CSULB MSW Students
Maxine Benitez, Lauren Chagoya, Eileen Ching, Velma Raza-Acuna, and Jessica Varela