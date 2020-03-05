Have something to say about your neighborhood? Email editor@gazettes.com.
A Tall Statement
Dear Editor,
As a tall, unique, grandiose structure that will inspire greatness and lead the Port of Long Beach to a magnificent future, one name for the new bridge comes to mind. “The Kobe Bryant Memorial Bridge.”
Michael Guetzow
Downtown
Rental Response
Dear Editor,
For more than 20 years, we have been impressed by Long Beach’s friendliness to visitors and businesses. So, the hostility some residents have shown against short-term rentals (STRs) has been disappointing.
This xenophobia and anti-capitalism are not what Long Beach is about.
Like many who support STRs, we own a vacation home in Long Beach which would sit vacant if not for STRs. Whether or not we configure it as a STR has no impact on the housing supply.
In fact, when we do STR, we help the Long Beach economy by:
• Hiring local agents to manage the bookings.
• Hiring local cleaners.
• Hiring local contractors to do inevitable repairs.
• Paying taxes to the city.
Most importantly, our STR supports Long Beach businesses. STRs bring people with disposable income to Long Beach, especially in areas like Belmont Shore and Naples, which have great businesses but lack nearby hotels. These guests are a blessing. Why would we turn them away?
Love thy neighbor and their guest. So, the next time you see someone staying in a STR, don’t grumble. Instead, introduce yourself. You might just make a new friend!
Mari Albisua
Long Beach
Pool Priorities
Dear Editor,
To Jo Murray (On The Water columnist).
Reading about your trip to Barcelona, which included comments on their 1992 Olympics relative to the upcoming LA 2028 games, I see that you love to swim, as do I.
After visiting Barcelona's Olympic diving facility, you hope that "we can leverage the investments made in preparations for the games to give more local children opportunities to swim, sail and enjoy our waterfront" and also want "a diving well to be included in the Belmont Pool rebuild."
Barcelona's 5.5 million residents share a smaller land base (39 square miles) than do Long Beach's 500,000 people, spread over 52 square miles, most of whom live far from the Belmont Pool rebuild. Unlike Long Beach, Barcelona has many wonderful large and lovely public pools throughout the city, all focused on community recreation.
Perhaps, Jo, if you had visited one of these, you might have "hoped" for what Long Beach really needs to do to provide, "opportunities for children to learn to swim" — build community pools throughout the city. An $80+ million aquatics sports complex in Belmont Shore with two Olympic pools and an expensive high dive ("dive well" originally budgeted at $12+ million), that only 20 people can use sets the wrong priorities.
There are existing competitive diving facilities in the LA area for those training for and participating in the Olympics, but there are only two small permanent public pools for our half million residents. Like Barcelona, we must value public health and safety over Olympic Gold.
Anna Christensen
Long Beach