Had Enough
Dear Editor,
There is so much to be said, where does one begin? First I want to acknowledge the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd. The peaceful demonstrations across our nation are truly a sight to behold, with Americans of every race and color walking together for the same purpose, throwing COVID-19 into the wind.
So where does our racism and injustice lie? I suggest it lies with our elected officials who took an oath to uphold our great Constitution and protect all American citizens. All at our city, state, and federal levels of government are not just falling short but are not upholding that oath.
As far as the violence, looting, destruction of property and lives, I find myself wondering if anyone else is not surprised that this did not happen sooner. The initial two-week shelter in place order was understandable and acceptable. But when our rights to worship, educate ourselves and our children, financially support ourselves and our loved ones, pay our bills, access medical and dental care, attend to our mental and physical health and shop freely, when we are ordered to stand down for more than three months, what did our public officials expect?
So the senseless and tragic death of George Floyd has been lost in the violence, and the peaceful requests of protesters have fallen on the deaf ears of those who wish to deepen the divide in our great country and bring chaos and anarchy to our constitution. From my perspective, our elected officials are party to this through their inaction and not honoring their oath of office. We should be holding their feet to the fire and demand accountability and action!
I continue to hear how “we are in this together.” Until our elected officials at every level give up their salaries for three months, we are not in this together!
But there is hope, right? This week our pools and fitness centers open. So, I will take a number and stand in line (to swim in a chlorinated pool) for my turn of one person in one lane. Who is making this stuff up? Our elected officials.
Our great nation is under attack and for those who live here or came here for freedom and liberty, we have been stripped of that through fear and panic from our elected officials and the media.
Think hard come November. Our legislators are elected. They work for us. Our glorious Republic is slipping into Communism at the hands of our elected officials. Had enough? I know I have.
Maria Feldman
Long Beach
Clowncil No Fun
Dear Editor,
Thank you for publishing the word salads of both Robert Luna and Rex Richardson last week. Unfortunately, there is no way for citizens to respond to their play-acting because council (clowncil) has reduced the amount of time and capabilities for the public to address those who work for us.
It’s either a letter to the editor of this paper, the P-T or addressing these people on social media.
The public at one time could define consent calendars; now we can’t even speak to those agendum. The public at one time could speak for five minutes before clowncil; then it was three minutes; now it’s 90 seconds if we’re lucky.
At the same time, clowncil can speak for as long as they want, as often as they desire, on any subject during their meetings, even though they’ve already decided how they intend to vote.
The transparency in this city is brick-like. We’re supposed to shut up and accept what the clowncil intends to do. I’ve had enough but even when chambers are re-opened, I cannot bring myself to attend meetings in a hall named for one of the worst mayors our city has known: Bob Foster.
This is the guy who removed more than 200 police officers from our city, divested our gang operations and refused to reinstate any of them. His acolyte, Robert Garcia is sticking to Foster’s game plan. All of this due to monies funneled to them by the POA, who simply want members to make as much money as possible without providing the services for which they were hired.
Our police department has long been ineffective and is rated as such. We have a para-military operation going on here and this needs to be remedied through defunding — especially the perks, overtimes and outlandish pay for desk jockeys. Since we can’t go to clowncil meetings and make our needs known, since clowncil members toss any input we might have into the virtual hopper, the only recourse we’ve got is to Vote. Them. Out.
Anne Proffit
Downtown
Earn Respect
Dear Editor,
I take offense to the statement, “Compensation is owed!” In the “Path To Equity” letter (June 11). Why?
I am an American Puerto Rican “brown” person born in Brooklyn, NY. I was one of my mother’s seven children; most of whom are from different fathers (I’ve never known my father). My childhood was spent in an orphanage from the age of 2 through age 14; thereafter, in foster care until age 19. As an adult, I did not want to repeat that kind of family history. So, I took advantage of the opportunities this country provides (to people of all colors), and decided to make my own destiny.
I obtained a college education from Columbia University, and a law degree from NYU. I paid back all my student loans ($80K), earning only an associate attorney salary. While still single, I advanced in my career such that I was able to buy my own house.
None of this came quickly or easily. Instead of crying and begging, it was through sheer determination and hard sacrifices to not repeat history that I made a change for myself, and for my family.
No one owes me any “compensation.” I wouldn’t even want it — welfare, handouts. I’m better than that! I proved it to myself!
If you want respect, earn it!
Mille Ruiz
Long Beach
More Fireworks
Dear Editor,
I agree with writer Edwin Valle about being tired of the fireworks — I believe most of us are.
If we'll notice, most of the big bang fireworks happen under the cover of darkness. So when the police do arrive in the area, the culprits just run back in their houses or hide behind buildings.
Firing off fireworks here in the city of Long Beach is a misdemeanor, not a felony.
Mark Alonzo
Downtown
Overly Cautious
Dear Editor,
Dear President Conoley,
While I can appreciate the incredible responsibility you have as the president of Long Beach State University, I must also say that I am extremely disappointed by your decision to use "only remote instruction until there's a vaccine for COVID-19.”
While the media uses the word "ravaging" to describe the impact on our most vulnerable members, we all know by the statistics in the state of California that the population most vulnerable are in fact persons with compromised immunity systems either by underlying health problems and/or are over the age of 65, which is further compounded if this sector of the population resides in an institutional setting.
So can you tell me what portion of the student population at Long Beach State falls under the "ravaged" risk category for COVID-19?
While reading your article in the Grunion Gazette this morning, I also noticed that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park plan to open their doors to visitors in July. According to the 2018 statistics available, Disneyland managed 51,139 visitors per day and Disney Adventure managed 27,016 per day.
So my recommendation to you is rather than taking the easy way out, perhaps you should call Disney for some advice on how to handle 38,000 students. After all, the 11 cases of COVID-19 you reported among the students were likely pale in comparison to the number of students who were diagnosed with the flu (Influenza A and B) this year.
Oh, but we have a vaccination for the flu. So unless you are prepared to mandate a list of current vaccinations that every teacher and student must have from now until eternity before setting foot on campus, perhaps we need to consider defunding the excess classroom capacity and reducing tuition prices. After all, the proposed classroom capacity reduction of 75% is a lot of money.
J. Pladson
Long Beach
Music Man
Dear Editor,
Regarding “Larry Curtis — the “music man” of Long Beach.
I only wish to set the record straight regarding Larry Curtis being THE music man of Long Beach. Yes, he may have conducted the Municipal Band these past 27 years, but he did so on the foundation built by his predecessor — Marvin Branson.
If it wasn’t for Mr. Branson, the growth in popularity and budget, that Larry started with, would not have existed. His hard work in protecting the funding for the band through many years of budget cuts, making the request for donations unnecessary, brought the band to its peak during his reign.
It was Marvin, not Larry, that initially established the relationship between the Municipal Band and the many professional musicians of the LA music scene.
Marvin also headed (and arranged for) bands at CSULB — the extremely popular marching and basketball bands.
Larry only took over after Mr. Branson was unceremoniously and falsely removed from the position following the closing concert of the 1992 season.
Under Larry’s leadership:
• The number of weeks of concerts have been reduced from 8 to 4; 5 days to 3 per week.
• The number of parks entertained reduced — eliminating many areas of the city.
• Music programing has become repetitive with minimal new or rearranged pieces
Please give credit where credit is due: Marvin Branson is the true “Music Man” of Long Beach. It was he who built the Municipal Band into what it is today. Not, as your article states, Larry Curtis.
VJ Newcomer
Long Beach