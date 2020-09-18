Basic Income
Dear Editor,
Needy Basic Income. How about that for a title instead of “Universal?”
Surely there will be a “means” test associated with determining who gets the funds.
Mary E. Barton Ph.D.
Long Beach
Parklet Issues
Dear Editor,
I'm confused. I supported the parklet concept to help our struggling dining establishments. But after some observations, I have concerns.
Let's see. The sidewalk rules go like this. No skateboarding. Joke. No scooters. Joke. No bicycles. Joke. No rollerblades. Joke. No loud pipes. Joke.
Throw in the hooligans in traffic doing wheelies. Don't forget the Tour de France wannabes, with their bedpan helmets dressed like Lance Armstrong, taking over our traffic lanes.
Don't cross the street on red light. Joke. Don't step in the dog poop while passing the homeless guy urinating in one of the many empty storefronts.
How many food servers need to be knocked down while crossing the sidewalk?
It's a circus governed by clowns. So much for the facts.
Jerry Aldini
Belmont Shore
Mourning JetBlue
Dear Editor,
Thank you for your Mailbox information and interest in Long Beach.
Many of us are so sorry to hear that JetBlue is leaving the Long Beach airport. It has been a class act airline and it was so wonderful to be able to fly to New York City or Oakland or San Francisco.
Living in the Los Cerritos area, their flights have never been aa problem — we only notice the weekend maneuvers if the Armed Forces.
Friends from Orange County come to Long Beach to fly JetBlue and they are a quality airline. So sorry Long Beach doesn't appreciate quality. Landing and walking across the street to take a cab and be home in 15 minutes can't be beat.
Fran Koegel
Long Beach
Need Post Office
Dear Editor,
I am very concerned over news accounts regarding postal service.
I am disabled; and have voted by mail for decades.
Throughout my now septuagenarian life, one of the best constants is the professional service provided by the U.S. Postal Service.
Lakewood annals can testify that I have often complimented postal workers. Tami McDonald was superb in assisting me in the past.
Carriers are indefatigable in carrying out their job in all kinds of weather and so many, with a smile of greeting when someone appears.
And, of course, it goes without saying, they and others are on the front line during this pandemic providing the crucial services we all depend upon.
This election has me so concerned. I am praying that families will facilitate vote by mail in-home events, make copies, hand carry to voting registrar’s office and watch.
Whatever it takes to ensure our democracy is not tampered with. I know I can count on the city of Lakewood. My prayers are constant!
Mary Josephine Guzzetta
Long Beach
Legislative Failure
Dear Editor,
So Assemblyman (Patrick) O’Donnell considers the 2020 legislative session a success?
Glaringly overlooked in the story was his Yes vote on SB145. The bill would eliminate automatic sex offender registration for adults having anal or oral sex with a minor as long as the age difference between the two parties is 10 years or less.
I would love to hear O’Donnell’s defense of this horrendous bill.
Barry Bosscher
Long Beach
Development Racism
Dear Editor,
When folks run out of insults and accusations, a common thread lately to call a receiving party racist. Bob Fox? Really?
In 1968, with the tearing down of a single family home and building of the Galaxy at Ocean and Orizaba, neighborhood preservation groups formed. In Bluff Park, that included registering key properties in the National Registry of Historic Places.
Bob Fox is a modern-day advocate of preservation. At present there is no racial qualification to buy into a middle-class neighborhood, unlike the covenants of the past.
Long Beach has had a long history of racism, from the forming and funding in 1909 of the Municipal Band to exclude non-Anglo-Americans to the Ku Klux Klan rally of 1926 to recently the city denying a Persian family from reconstructing what was a termite-infested home into something usable. The wood-beam hulk of that house stood empty for a decade; eventually, an Anglo-American developer bought the house and implemented, with the support of the city, a reconstruction of that house.
This is the actual crux of the issue. The city of Long Beach has for decades been influenced by developers. In the 1980s, developers were knocking-down single-family homes to build "pink palaces" (4-plex apartment buildings) and knocking down wonderful historic structures such as the Jergins Trust Building in hopes to build something new for a good profit (never happened in this case). This was the time of Mayor Ernie Kell, a developer.
It is a total fallacy to believe that all low-income people are persons of color. A decade ago I worked part-time as a No Child Left Behind tutor; I taught all races, some in the North Long Beach projects, which were well-run from what I remember and had centralized and efficient social-services and free wi-fi. This works; distributing low-income rentals in middle-class areas would not work as well.
What has really happened is that the developers are now hiding behind urban-redevelopment plans.
Andy Pesich
Bluff Park