Eat On Pine
Dear Editor,
I applaud the city for closing Pine Avenue to allow patio dining in the street.
I have been dining in the East Village patios for a couple of months and they do a great job of protecting diners and servers during meals. I have dined at Utopia, Modica's and Naree several times each with superb endorsements.
Last Friday, my wife and I decided to dine at George's on Pine Avenue. What a wonderful dining experience. There was a wonderful lack of motorcycles, loud mufflers, loud music with the street being shut down.
For the most part, all restaurants were following COVID rules. (However, the sports bar was overcrowded with people blocking the sidewalk.) Recommendation: Long Beach do this every summer! Don't wait for a pandemic. I see little disadvantage to shutting down two blocks of Pine Ave and a huge advantage for doing so.
James Goodwin
Downtown
Football Answer
Dear Editor,
Attention Jo Murray, On The Water; Your recent observation about the Bravo Eugenia being in Long Beach waters missed one important fact.
The Dallas Cowboys are supposed to open the new SoFi Stadium by playing the LA Rams in the NFL season opener Sept 13. That's why Jerry Jones’s yacht is here.
Alan Reid
The Peninsula
No More Handouts
Dear Editor,
About the question asked in the story by Hayley Munguia, "Should the Long Beach Government give monthly cash payments to its residents?"
The question itself misrepresents who is actually giving the $1,000 a month to Long Beach residents? Let's have a quick lesson in civics and economics folks, since most of the generations after the ’80s missed that class in favor of diversity/Critical ethnic studies that indoctrinate how selfish those working people are and what a victim you are if they don't give you your Universal Basic Income. (Parents of school age children beware!)
I have a very quick question. Why only $1,000? Make it $2,000, $3,000. Rent is very expensive in Long Beach, but hey if Mayor "rising star" Garcia continues on this path — he won't have any taxpayers left to take the money from.
The Long Beach government doesn't have any money. It's we the taxpayer who funds the Long Beach government. and all their policies. So, a big no to your universal basic income. That's called unemployment — go file for it: it's like free money, but it's not, because all of us worker-bees pay your unemployment too.
How's about that old-fashioned word called work. You work, you eat. It's quite biblical (also gone from our school's teachings). Fish then you eat; no fish, no eat. We will gladly help the disabled, those temporarily in need due to accident or illness, not personal bad choices — those are yours and so are the consequences).
It's very sad to me to see how very commonplace without shame those EBT cards and ads to get yours as if Mayor Rising Star and the City Council were writing the checks out of their personal checkbooks. ( They're more than welcome to do so.) Us worker bees are getting a bit tired of the gonging of the "give me mine drum.” Wyoming is looking better and better — policies like UBI will kill growth in LBC.
Maybe if you're fed up enough, you'll give the other team a chance (their states are not shut down, no tyrannical governors nor mandates crippling us taxpayers, no mayors even considering UBI. (Just curious; will they have to pay their rent then with my money? That'd be awesome!) Those red states are thriving and happy — sounds like America.
G'luck LB — we need to clean house with this city council, school board, and mayor. Haven't you had enough?
Ava Baldwin
Long Beach