Need Police
Dear Editor,
Have we ever really stopped and thought of what life would be for all of us law-abiding citizens without the police here? There would be utter chaos in the streets with no one to call to stop it.
We cannot live without the police until we decide to completely live in peace and harmony with one another.
We would not only be setting ourselves up for disaster, but also that of our children.
Let's not make all police officers responsible for the bad choices of a few bad ones.
Let's remember, police officers don't want to be faced with taking a life, but they are trying to protect us from the crooks while trying to preserve public safety and protecting themselves. They want to go home safely to their families while trying to provide the same for us. Both go hand in hand.
Here in Long Beach, in my view, our citizens are very fortunate to have the best and most capable police department in the country.
As an African American myself, I make it a point either wave to or introduce myself to police officer(s) every day, even if I don't know them, to show my appreciation for them being here. Because without them it would lead to unstoppable chaos in the streets on an unimaginable scale.
Mark Alonzo
Downtown
Money Pit
Dear Editor,
After reading yet another article on the mismanagment of the Queen Mary, I have to ask at what point does the city realize it has become a "money pit?”
The article quoted an estimated cost of $289 million or more to address repairs needed.
The city should not pass the buck along to the Port of Long Beach to manage and fix.
At a time where the homeless population in Long Beach remains a key issue to address along with COVID relief for our local merchants, how is it fiscally responsible to invest further in this obvious money-losing attraction?
Why is there no discussion of stripping the Queen Mary for assets, selling them off, and then towing her out to sea and sinking her?
At least it can become a destination of our scuba divers and marine life.
Rick Whitmore
Long Beach
Correct Them
Dear Editor,
Harry, your piece on publishing nearly all letters as a manifestation of the freedom of speech tightrope evaded the logical solution — appending editor’s notes to those offending and misleading letters.
Example — the letter in the same issue by the regrettably ubiquitous Ralph Bigelow who violated numerous ethical and factual norms:
• The FDA has indeed found the three Covid-19 vaccines approved in the U.S. to be safe.
• There are not thousands of resulting illnesses from the vaccine. Rather, there are thousands of reported reactions to the vaccine, which is actually the body’s immune system responding defensively as it is supposed to do.
• Any analogy to the treatment of the Jewish people in Nazi Germany reduces the understanding of the uniqueness of that evil period in human history. As a society we should refrain from ever comparing relatively normal disagreements in modern life to the horrors of Nazi Germany.
• The false claim that a free society does not use fear to recruit compliance — has Mr. Bigelow not witnessed how the GOP messages fear around issues (immigration, government oversight vs. liberty, science, religion), whereas Democratic Party electeds generally message hope and caring and opportunity?
David Alpern
Long Beach
Part Of City
Dear Editor,
When I moved to Long Beach in 1985 (ish??) my dear friend and later husband Jim Kirk said, "Read the Grunion. The letters and Harry's column are great."
He was right, Jim often was. He understood exactly what you said in your column this week. That the letters reflect the range of opinions in the area, plus they are often entertaining, though that may be unintended and simply because I'm easily amused.
So, thank you for doing the hard job of editing, fact checking and for sharing your thoughtful reflections. I still enjoy them, find them informative, feel they are a good part of loving my town, and more so than in many years, come to my mind as truly important.
Ellen Kirk
Long Beach
Speak Out
Dear Editor,
I believe it (Our Mailbox) is to foster people expressing their opinions — maybe even to provoke us to speak out!
I think you and the Gazette do a great job of that. The fact that you agree with me so much of the time makes it easier, but don’t stop tweaking us all.
I agree that opening Long Beach to the immigrant kids was pretty forward thinking (my opinion) and a little new and off the wall. But I’m pretty sure the feds are paying for it and it certainly helps move a problem forward! Thanks to Mayor Garcia for doing it and thank you for continuing to remind us all that we need to air and discuss this kind of issue.
Andy Cohn
Long Beach
Questions Priorities
Dear Editor,
How can any person with a charitable, caring heart object to the revolving door of unaccompanied “migrant” children accepted into the Long Beach Convention Center? Sadly, I do.
Like the plight of the Long Beach homeless population, I have given endless moments of charitable, caring thought and consideration to the illegal immigration of unaccompanied minor children and yet, I still cannot wrap my head around what is going on in Long Beach, our state and our country!
I’ve heard this is for the “greater good.” I’m sorry, did human trafficking not enter a single head of the unanimous vote of our City Council and Mayor Garcia? What about “What parent sends their 5-year-old into a group of strangers on a trek through Central and South America on foot?”
Mr. Mayor, City Council, did you consider that the parents received money for their children? Nothing would surprise me anymore!
Exactly whose “greater good” is this for? Is it for the thousands of homeless men, women, and children on our streets, in our parks, down our alleys, on our front yards, in our river beds, along our freeways etc.? Is it for the law-abiding, taxpaying citizens whose voices fall on the deaf ears and blind eyes of our legislators and representatives?
These tragic, pitiful children need to be returned to their countries and parents, if they can even be found. It is my understanding that our foster care system is now being asked to take them in because relatives are not being found here. So, I ask, is that really the greater good for anyone?
Perhaps the Federal money should be followed. Why all the donations and volunteers if federal money is being given to the city?
Mr. Mayor, City Council, and yes, Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell take care of our American children and citizens first and then let’s talk about taking in legal immigrant parents with their children.
No documents, no parent with child with birth certificates, no entry. How’s that for an idea?
Maria Feldman
Long Beach
Support 988
Dear Editor,
May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All.
Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and those that care for them. Soon, it will be much easier to remember how to reach the Lifeline as the number will be changing to "988" nationwide by July 2022.
Knowing this, it is critically important that states pass legislation NOW to reliably fund 988 and their state's crisis response system, just as we fund 911 and emergency services — through small fees on our phone bills. Reliable funding will help to ensure all 988 callers can reach a counselor in their own state who is familiar with and can connect them with local resources. Culturally competent support and local connections can better help all callers through their crisis and in their recovery.
Join me this month in urging your public officials to fund 988. We all play a role in changing the culture around mental health. Together, we can ensure #MentalHealth4All.
Clarissa Henry
Long Beach