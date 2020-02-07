Gazette Newspapers offers Letters To Election as a forum for opinions about candidates and issues in the March 3, 2020, primary election.
Need Measure B
Dear Editor,
I am the parent of a third grader at Patrick Henry Elementary School.
Many studies have shown arts education helps students do better in school in all subjects. Unfortunately, there is very little arts instruction in Long Beach Unified School District.
My daughter's school PTA recently raised enough for one lesson a month, but there's no equity in this program. The rest of Long Beach children also deserve arts education that can help them excel in language, math and science. Making connections to the world around them is critical work that our schools are not always funded to do. Arts education will make the children of Long Beach more engaged citizens.
Measure B, which we can vote for in March, will provide more than a million dollars a year for our arts organizations so they can provide more arts education to our Long Beach students. It will do this without raising taxes for Long Beach residents.
It is a hotel bed tax which visitors to Long Beach will pay. It will only cost visitors about $1.80 a night. Our hotels rooms will still be cheaper than our nearest competitors.
Please support our children’s education and vote Yes on Measure B.
Maricela de Rivera, CLEC
Director & Co-Founder, Long Beach Breastfeeds
Principal Supports B
Dear Editor,
As a retired principal for the Long Beach Unified School District, I strongly support Measure B in this March election and encourage others to do the same.
This is a tax that is paid for by visitors, so none of the residents will have to pay one penny towards it. It is a 1% increase in the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) and the hotels are in support of the tax as well.
The exciting part is that the tax would bring more than $1 million a year to our arts organizations to provide more arts education in our schools and programs in our whole community. I have always been a strong believer that art education improves academic achievement, and research supports my belief.
I have experienced first hand how art education has improved math and reading skills and has enhanced creativity in children. One example is when I was principal at Roosevelt Elementary School, we were fortunate to have Musical Theatre West bring a program to our school for our third graders. I can still remember the awe and excitement in the eyes of the children as they were introduced to musical theater (an American art form), most of them for the very first time.
Then they wrote about their experience, utilizing language skills. How wonderful it would be if schools could participate in more art program opportunities! Vote YES on Measure B.
Marnos Lelesi
Long Beach