Gazette Newspapers offers Letters To Election as a forum for opinions about candidates and issues in the March 3, 2020, primary election.
This is the last edition before the election. We will publish election reactions in the regular Our Mailbox section.
Email letters to editor@gazettes.com or mail to 5225 E. Second St., Long Beach, CA 90803. Thank you for reading and writing.
For Art Education
Dear Editor,
Measure B would do so much for our youth and arts organizations in Long Beach. It is a tax on people who book hotel rooms in Long Beach and not a tax that city residents would pay.
This small 1% increase of the hotel tax would generate more than a $1 million a year for our arts groups and increase the arts education they provide to our students. Studies show arts education cause students to have fewer disciplinary infractions, to do better in all subjects in school and show more compassion for others.
If those benefits weren't reasons enough to vote for Measure B, the economic growth from increased tourism will benefit us all, as more dollars will support our local businesses and provide funds for the city services we depend on.
Although Measure B is a small tax on hotel guests, it is supported by the head of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau and hotel management. This approximately $1.80 per night would not deter people from visiting Long Beach as our hotel rooms will still be less expensive than our nearest competitors and would give more people a reason to visit our city.
Please vote YES on Measure B and support our students and our economy. Thank you.
Roxanne Patmoor, Board President
Long Beach Playhouse
A For Hospital
Dear Editor,
I live on the eastside of Long Beach and I am supporting Measure A because I want Community Hospital to reopen.
I was shocked to learn ambulance transport times have increased by 10% since Community Hospital closed. Those are precious minutes for someone having a heart attack or a stroke. Although the majority of the Measure A dollars will go to repair our streets, sidewalks and alleys, and allow us to keep the additional public safety officers the city hired, some will go to ensure we get the only hospital we had on the eastside of Long Beach open again.
Several years ago my husband had a heart attack in our home. Community Hospital was just a few blocks away and the quick and efficient emergency care he received there no doubt saved his life. He would not have survived if he’d had to be transported downtown to Memorial Hospital.
Measure A dollars have, and if we continue Measure A will, allow us to keep the fire engines we put back, the paramedic rescue units we added and the improved response times we’ve enjoyed. We need our hospital back and we need the fire personnel to get to us and then get us to a close hospital when a sudden illness or accident occurs.
Of course the more hospitals with emergency rooms we have, the shorter the wait time when you get there.
For all our safety, please join me in voting Yes on Measure A.
Jeannette Schelin
Long Beach
Hurting Business
Dear Editor,
I am voting No on Measure A.
I have owned a business in Belmont Shore for more than 26 years.
Measure A hurts small business. With the highest sales tax possible in the state, people choose to shop and dine in the surrounding communities where the tax rate is lower. That takes dollars away from Long Beach businesses.
Measure A money was supposed to deliver over 200 officers to the community. That did not happen. It is difficult running a business without this support for our safety.
I don’t mind paying taxes when they are actually funding what is proposed. Measure A has not come close to accomplishing what was promised. This tax was supposed to be temporary; now our elected officials are trying to make it permanent.
An excessive amount of money was spent on glossy flyers that promote the measure and contain erroneous information about what the tax will do. They show that it will help the homeless and reopen Community Hospital. There is nothing written in the measure that designates the money be used in this way.
The money raised by Measure A goes into the General Fund where it has been mismanaged to give out raises and to fund pensions, rather than for what was promised. There is zero accountability or auditing. (Editor’s Note: An advisory commission was appointed to oversee Measure A revenue spending, and still meets.)
Measure A will continue to charge a higher tax on everything you purchase in Long Beach, without returning any of the benefits that were promised. It will continue to drive people to other communities to shop and dine, and continue to fund pensions and raises for which it was not allocated.
Please help small business and send a message to our politicians that we care about how our money is spent.
Vote no on Measure A.
Lisa Ramelow, La Strada
Belmont Shore
Making Progress
Dear Editor,
I am a father and I am supporting Measure A for a number of reasons. Of course we all know about the ongoing improvements to our roads and sidewalks, but I am also very happy with the addition of new parks, the eight new playgrounds our Measure A dollars paid for and the repairs to the community centers and other facilities at our parks.
I not only want parks for my children and future grandchildren to play in, but I want them to be safe in their city. We must keep the additional police officers we hired, keep our newly opened Police Academy open so we train our recruits to be the very best, and keep the newly opened South Division open so when we call the police, they come quickly everywhere in our city.
Crime is down, it has never been lower in our city and we must not let it go back up. Measure A allowed the PD to remove more than 1,000 guns from our streets from people who shouldn’t have them and funded the Safe Streets Initiative, which helped reduce violent and property crime trends in some neighborhoods.
Let’s keep Long Beach moving in the right direction, vote Yes on A.
Andy Kerr
Long Beach
Keep It Here
Dear Editor,
It is critical that Long Beach Voters pass Measure A on March 3.
We have to keep Long Beach money in Long Beach. This is a continuation of our current Measure A, and not a new tax.
Five years ago, we were frustrated with our roads, sidewalks, parks and general repairs to our community buildings. But today, there’s no doubt we’ve begun to see a marked improvement in each of our nine districts across Long Beach.
Our sales tax rate is 10.25%, like many others in Los Angeles County. Long Beach voters need to be aware that if we let our sales tax rate fall, and a different LA County or regional agency approves an increase (and you know they will), we will still pay the same rate we pay right now, but the tax money will leave our city. This can’t happen!
I personally do not like taxes, but we need to approve Measure A and continue what we started. Please urge the city to keep fixing our roads, sidewalks and park system — vote YES on Measure A.
David Zanatta
Long Beach
No On Both
Dear Editor,
Why am I not amazed the City Council has place Measure A before the citizens of Long Beach, who, for whatever reason, seem to support every measure that increases their taxes.
This is a concern for my family as well as others who live on fixed incomes. The cost of everything in this country is going up, generally exceeding any increases one may received on fixed income or those who have low to minimum paying jobs. As citizens we supported a "one time" limited 1% increase in sales tax to expire in 2026, per the promise of our politicians. Now they want us to extend the "temporary increase to a "permanent" status. Hence, as time has proven political promises most likely are false.
Even the Grunion, who in my opinion generally support the City Council, pointed out in the Feb. 20 edition (in a story about Measure B) the following:
• If approved, will go to the general fund.
• The revenue raised goes to the general fund according to the ballot language.
• The total TOT revenue is commingled with other revenue.
• There is no specific amount or percentage of what amounts go where.
• Makes it clear that the current promise does not bind future City Councils to do the same.
• The TOT measure shall remain a 'general tax' as that term is defined.
So, as I read it, the funds from Measure B go into the general fund and the City Council can allocate where the funds are spent. There is no specific language that the funds directly go to the arts community.
As a voting citizen you should recognize the City Council's direction to raise funds to resolve any issues or pet projects is to raise taxes. Wake up people!
Aaron Lewiston
Long Beach
Don't Need It
Dear Editor,
I have just received another mailing on why we should vote for Measure A; one reason is that it will allow the city to “upgrade city buildings to ensure disability accessibility as required by state and federal law.”
Given that the ADA was passed in 1990 and the city has spent over $1,000,000,000 on a new courthouse (Editor’s Note: The city did not build or pay for the courthouse.) and city hall, perhaps the city could have struggled by in the old buildings until they had taken care of the basics such as the ADA.
Wow, Measure A will allow the city to repair potholes! I foolishly thought they were to do that anyway! Maybe if the pols had only spend $800,000,000 on their offices, we might not have to be one of the highest taxed cities in the country.
The politicians and Mayor Garcia lied when they said the tax was temporary and the voters fell for the lies. Shame on the politicians and Mayor Garcia, but shame on the voters for believing their elected “leaders.”
Barry J. Klazura
Long Beach
City Cash Grab
Dear Editor,
A 1% bump in the hotel bed tax is a city cash grab that hurts people in your community.
At 12%, Long Beach already has one of the highest bed taxes of comparable coastal California communities. Most Orange County tourist destinations, such as Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Orange, and Irvine, have a 10% rate.
Tourism is now Long Beach’s second largest industry providing 20,000 jobs in 2018. A higher hotel bed tax rate puts Long Beach at a competitive disadvantage at a time when our city strives to increase tourism. Besides, the city of Long Beach has received a 24% increase in bed tax revenues between 2014 and 2018. How much is enough?
The city added Airbnb to the hotels and motels taxed in April 2019. The current 12% tax generated an estimated additional $1.3 million in revenue from Airbnb over the first six months collected and will provide roughly $3 million in perpetual annual revenue to Long Beach.
The city splits the current 12% bed tax proceeds — 6% to the general fund and 6% to the Special Advertising and Promotion Fund – part of the Convention & Visitors Bureau budget. The 1% proposal MAY go to arts organizations and convention center infrastructure upgrades. No guarantee!
But that is all we know. No one has seen an exact accounting of how the 12% was spent. Now Long Beach wants to take 1% more with no clear and dedicated recipient of the funds. How much is enough?
Jean Young
Long Beach
Don't Fool Us
Dear Editor,
Please don't let them fool you! Mayor Garcia and City Council have been trying to pull on our heartstrings since different mailers for Measure A had police, fire, "saving LB Community Hospital" (which has nothing to do with Measure A's tax on us).
And, now it's made completely clear in the Grunion Gazette Feb. 20 front page article “Council Prioritizes Measure B,” Mayor Garcia flat out "characterized" the tax increase as revenue for arts/convention center but to lower the 2/3 vote requirement to a majority one (an increase in [a directed] tax requires a 2/3 vote).
On its face it looks like our mayor is flat out cheating the system. If it's a worthy tax, sell it factually as a worthy tax! We're not idiots!
Don't use sympathetic mailers to sucker us into not voting no on A — factually argue why it's worth being taxed again; don't pretend the money goes to arts and use it for yourself in the general fund or maybe it's really going to the arts but then don't pretend it's for the general fund, so it takes a simple majority to pass the tax!
Vote no on Measures A and B. And, please hold Mayor Garcia and our City Council accountable and show them we're tired of increased taxes! Hold them accountable staring now!
Debbie Baumel
Long Beach
Dream World
Dear Editor,
There are three things I know for sure. First Elvis is still alive. Second, the Emperor has fabulous new clothing. And the third is that Measure A is good for the people.
There is no way this money is just going to flow directly into the unions’ pension fund. Rather it will allow for police officers on every corner, prompt care in every neighborhood, wipe out homelessness here and beyond, and finally gift a rainbow unicorn to every child.
Wake up Long Beach!
Matt Duggan
Long Beach
Opportunity For Art
Dear Editor,
We have an incredible opportunity to support the arts and our arts institutions in Long Beach without any increase in taxes to Long Beach voters. Measure B, which we will vote on this coming ballot March 3, will provide more than $1 million a year to our arts organizations.
The measure is a 1% increase to the Transient Occupancy Tax, which is a tax paid by people who book a hotel room at a Long Beach hotel. This amounts to about $1.80 a night.
Even with this increase, our hotel rooms would still be less than our nearest competitors. That is why the President and CEO of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, whose job is to attract people to Long Beach, supports this small increase.
We know the arts are an important part of a student’s education and this money will be used to increase arts education for our Long Beach youth and families. Students whose education includes the arts do better in all subjects. I do hope you will vote yes on Measure B.
Genevieve Macias, Executive Director
Musica Angelica