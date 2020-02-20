Gazette Newspapers offers Letters To Election as a forum for opinions about candidates and issues in the March 3, 2020, primary election.
We will try to print all letters received, with the following exceptions: personal character attacks or comments that may be libelous; organized letter campaigns; or letters not dealing directly with local issues.
Letters from candidates are accepted, with the exception that no letters attacking another candidate will be printed the week before the election. Letters should be 200 words or less (300 as space permits), must be signed and any affiliations relating to any campaign should be listed.
Email letters to editor@gazettes.com or mail to 5225 E. Second St., Long Beach, CA 90803.
Throw Them Out
Dear Editor,
All right fellow homeowners and citizens. Let’s finally start holding our City Council to the test.
We have an opportunity this March 3 to "Vote Them Out!" We get complacent and really don't take election time seriously.
Let's not this time. Our City Council and particularly the incumbents need a wake-up call. They think we're too uninterested or uninformed to vote them out.
Let's find out what other qualified candidates, given the opportunity, will do. Time for change.
Please join me, for the greater good of Long Beach to take this election seriously. If you're tired of the same old direction and excuses, use your vote effectively. Vote Them Out!
Jeffery Pete
Long Beach
Illegal Campaign
Dear Editor,
Our primaries here in Long Beach are March 3. Our government elected official, Mayor Robert Garcia, mailed every Second District resident a letter telling us to vote for his friend, Cindy Allen. This letter, signed by Mayor Garcia, is illegal breaking numerous California Election laws.
How can an elected government official (Mayor) use government information (all Second District residents) sign the letter personally, intervening in our city elections. This is 100% illegal, and not okay. Why are my tax dollars being used to support a candidate that I do not support?
Cindy Allen, a former Long Beach Police Officer, seems nice, smart and likeable, but the mayor of the City of Long Beach is breaking California election laws.
Mayor Garcia is also going around town posting illegal posters telling Long Beach Citizens to vote for ballot measures on March 3. This is also illegal. I have faxed and called the California Secretary of State reporting this blatant breaking of California laws.
Lee Richmond Charley
Long Beach
Editor’s Note: It is not illegal for an elected official to campaign for specific candidates or issues. The letter Mr. Charley references lists a private address and notes specifically no public funds were used to print or distribute them. The same is true for the election signs.
Where Does It Go?
Dear Editor,
I am confused by what Mr. Pinch of Salt said about Measure A and voting yes. Why are we being taxed 10.25 percent but only getting 2 percent back? Would you pay for a car and oh, only give me the tires because well, the rest can go to someone else?
This is the problem with the tax measures/SB bills/HR whatever. If Measure A is saying we are paying 10.25 percent sales tax here in Long Beach for the benefit of Long Beach, 10.25 percent of the money collected in Long Beach for Long Beach’s sales tax should stay in Long Beach.
He says he’s being pragmatic, really? He prefers to benefit as “directly as possible?” He thinks a split of 2 percent for where it’s supposed to go, but 8.25 should go elsewhere is being pragmatic about out-of-control spending and waste of my hard earned money?
I am totally confused with the pragmatism of that.
Alison Spack
Long Beach
Make Government Responsible
Dear Editor,
I do not understand the support behind Measure A. This city tax is in place for several years to come. To make it permanent now, eight years in advance, is reckless.
We have no idea what the state of the economy will be in eight years. If we feel we need to continue this tax when we reach 2026, we can revisit this issue, with an expiration date once again. Why not? Why make it permanent this far in advance?
We as citizens need to be aware of our budget. For information, go to one or both of the following:
http://www.longbeach.gov/press-releases/city-of-long-beach-unveils-proposed-2020-budget/
http://www.longbeach.gov/finance/city-budget-and-finances/budget/budget-information/
Sales taxes are regressive. We already have a high sales tax, put in place by taxpayers with the intention that it was temporary.
Frankly, I think the city needs to re-evaluate our expenditures over the next eight years to be certain that we do not need to keep this increase in place; to re-evaluate our priorities in our city. If our city leaders cannot do this, they do not deserve this permanent increase.
I love living in Long Beach. We are a great city. Please be fair to each other. Do not commit to a permanent sales tax many years in advance because you fear another jurisdiction will “take” it anyway. Makes it sound like we have all given up on responsible governance.
Diane Riska-Taylor
Long Beach
Talking Tax Measures
Dear Editor,
A group of citizens meet in a room to solve a problem. In walks a man who says, "I am from the government and I am here to help you."
Well, maybe not. Don't know if it was bad planning or genius, but two articles appeared in the Feb. 13 Grunion promoting Measure A and Measure B. Measure A, written by the Mayor, the Police Chief and Fire Chief (my bet is the mayor with a nod from the big boys) says thanks Long Beach for that 10-year 1% tax increase you passed in 2016. It has worked out so well, we want to keep it for life. It has all the key words; improved public safety, hospitals, water, roads, and alleys. We bought it then, we will buy it again.
The second article is on Measure B, a 1% hotel tax increase on visitors, not residents. It says that three times. I feel better already. The measure will fund the arts in our public schools and cultural programs in the city. It is supported by past, present, and all future mayors, along with, you guessed it, the Police and Fire Departments.
According to the paper, hotel owners support Measure B. Why would hotels support a higher cost for visitors? What about the Chamber of Commerce and business community?
Higher prices for hotels don't lure people into town. Another 1% increase and we’re with New York City.
Enough cynicism, I will probably vote yes for both. The flyers are already out with the 7 year olds drawing under the watchful eye of a teacher. I know I am being manipulated, but I am still hopeful.
David "Coach" Newell
Belmont Shore
Street Promises
Dear Editor,
Long Beach streets were ranked up there as worst in the nation (2015) with the average Long Beach motorist reportedly spending $1,000 per year because of vehicle deterioration and depreciation, increased maintenance, fuel consumption, tire wear, etc. Passage of Measure A in 2016 was supposed to allow the city to invest in needed street repair and maintenance.
However, our streets remain marginal and at risk. That is because the city is budgeting and project to budget only $30 million to $35 million a year, or 30% less than Public Works says is required to get them in “Good” condition. Street liability is over $500 million! Residents are paying not only higher taxes from Measure A, but now LA County Measure M, and California state gas taxes as well.
Still, street budgets are not to the level required. Interestingly, we won’t get a complete picture of how bad the streets are because the next street assessment isn't planned until 2020 for arterial streets and not until 2022 for residential streets and alleys.
City officials are warning residents that if voters do not approve an extension of Measure A in the March 2020 election, streets will become even worse. The fact is, only 10% of Measure A total revenues went to improving our streets this year, and only 4% last year.
Back in FY 2017, when Measure A was passed, 46% of its revenue went toward streets, but still well short of what was required. As new state and county taxes kicked in, Measure A funding under the General Fund was shifted.
Overall, our streets are marginal and in an “at-risk” condition because of inadequate city budgeting, not because residents are not being taxed enough for improved streets.
Jim Hines
Long Beach
Top Candidate
Dear Editor,
After reading about many of the candidates in the Official Sample Ballot, it appears to me and many of my friends that one candidate stands out for our vote from the rest.
That candidate is Republican John Briscoe running for the 47th Congressional District. With his background he is the most qualified.
Bill Ruzgis
Naples