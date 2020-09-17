Gazette Newspapers offers Letters To Election as a forum for opinions about candidates and issues in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. Due to the early opening of mail-in ballot casting (Oct. 5), the last letters to election will appear in the Oct. 1 edition of the Grunion, and candidate attacks will not be allowed in those letters.
Fox Responds
Dear Editor,
I write to respond to Milton Smith. His recent letter you published was a false political attack against me by a friend of Mayor Robert Garcia, a mayor-appointed chair of a city board, and someone acting in his capacity as a loyal tool of the mayor’s dishonest city machine.
That machine, which trades millions in residents’ tax dollars in exchange for special interest giveaways — city contracts, city employee agreements (hence the $1 billion pension crisis), tax abatements, development approvals, favorable industry regulations — is quite simply at the point of complete panic at the prospect of a truthteller like me winning election to the City Council.
Here’s the truth about Mr. Smith’s accusations: I have never “bullied” a city official, or anyone, in my life. I have just not been brainwashed into thinking that I must accept their hallowed word unquestioned.
When the city proposed a new Land Use Element, an attempt to displace low-income residents of my community, I fought back. I and others assembled a grassroots campaign to defend against greedy developers eyeing our coastal land. It would have been a re-zoning free-for-all for wealthy out-of-town corporate builders worth billions. In places like Alamitos Beach, richer, whiter newcomers would have moved into new luxury condos seven stories tall, gentrifying current residents out. We said no, and we (mostly) won.
I will never apologize for defending my diverse, largely minority, considerably gay (like myself), mostly working class community, especially the seniors who have been low-rise renters here for decades.
Regarding Mr. Smith’s most vicious assertion, that I used a racial epithet, that too is patently false. He references a line in a 2018 LBPost.com article about a discussion I had with a counterpart on a housing issue years ago. There are a couple colloquialisms I often employ about people who are dug into their ideological trenches, namely “that a zebra never changes its stripes” or “that a leopard never changes its spots.” LBPost.com reported that the individual, Josh Butler, who was then running the group Housing Long Beach, took offense at the first term, as he is biracial.
That was news to me, both his heritage and that he took offense, and LBPost.com — another tool of the city machine, its ownership literally having changed hands between the mayor himself and two of his closest cronies and financial beneficiaries, Cindy Allen (my opponent in the Second District race) and developer John Molina — knew that essential fact and left it out of the article anyway.
Robert Fox, candidate
City Council Second District
Fox History
Dear Editor,
I fully support Robert Fox for Councilmember of the Second District.
I was born and raised in the city of Long Beach. I have spent 30 years as a property manager and political consultant. I was a former city employee and more recently owned the 49rs Tavern until 2018.
I have had personal experience with Robert Fox since the 1990s and found him to be a great activist fighting for both the residents and the business owners in Long Beach. He has worked tirelessly over the years to make Long Beach a better place to live, to work and to own a business. I have found him to be diverse and fight for those being mistreated and/or displaced.
He cares deeply for our community and I wish we had more like him who would run for office.
If you are concerned that our police are not being supported, if you are concerned that our businesses are being destroyed by the decisions of City Hall, if you are concerned that we are being overrun with a shortage of parking and outrageous fines, making it hard for people to come home late at night and find parking, you need to support Robert Fox for the City Council in the Second District.
Tracy Johnston Kittinger
Long Beach
Fox Facts
Dear Editor,
This is in reference to the Sept. 10 letter "Opposes Fox" by Milton Smith. Mr. Smith's letter is just a political hit piece, screaming racism with no facts or witnesses. I am surprised the Gazette would print such a letter.
I am more surprised that a City of Long Beach representative would write such a letter. When I worked for the City, employees stayed out of politics. (Editor’s Note: Mr. Smith said he was on the Health and Human Services Commission, not that he worked for the city.)
I have worked with Robert Fox for several years in neighborhood organizations. This is Fox's strong suit — working to make neighborhoods better. We need such a City Council member. He supports the residents, the people who actually vote. He is not a big supporter of government labor unions or downtown development companies, organizations that don't vote, just provide political cash. Robert supports us, the residents and voters.
During my long association with Robert Fox, I have never heard racist rhetoric (and I have been with Mr. Fox behind closed doors). If Mr. Smith has been following Fox's campaign at all he would know of his support of equity for all.
Mr. Smith states that Fox has no plans to support "his" Health Department. Not true: read Fox's position paper on police reform to include hiring more mental health and social workers. To counter that Fox does not care where people sleep at night, read his position papers on homelessness and affordable housing — both well thought out. Mr. Smith, next time bring facts.
Jim Goodin, Pat Mills
Downtown
Climate Change Real
Dear Editor,
Smoke has veiled our West Coast for days, extending more than a thousand miles above the Pacific. The extreme fire behavior witnessed this year is unprecedented in scope and scale — California to Oregon and Washington. Again, thousands are misplaced, others have lost their homes and businesses.
Yet many of our citizens and The White House refuse to recognize that climate change is real as they applaud rolling back emission standards, letting companies pollute and withdraw for the world effort to address climate change. And many vote to keep us stuck in this increasing money suck on the tail end of disaster. It will cost us over $2 billion to clean up debris from fires this year.
The West Coast has a 2,000% increase in land burned compared with this time last year. Australia’s burn this year was 20,400 square miles, 13 million acres; a staggering 1 billion animals are now estimated dead. There are extreme droughts in central Europe; over the past 20 years “like clockwork,” severe droughts have hit the Amazon. Droughts have hit the Amazon rainforest throughout paleoclimate history, but this time it’s different. The frequency and severity is off the charts.
Our earth is burning, and polar ice caps are melting six times faster than in the ’90s. California is but a microcosm of this fragile planet we continue to abuse as the web of life weakens.
Please, vote for a leader who will recognize and respond to climate change. This is not a hoax.
Lona Tucker
Naples