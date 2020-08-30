Gazette Newspapers offers Letters To Election as a forum for opinions about candidates and issues in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
Do Not Care Party
Dear Editor,
So, our illustrious Mayor, Robert Garcia spoke in the “Do Not Care” (DNC) virtual convention. “One of 17 people from across the country selected as “rising stars” in the Democratic Party
A “rising star.” Sorry, but I just don’t see it. What I see is a Newsom pawn. I see a Mayor with no “novel” thoughts for this “novel” virus that has turned our city, our state, our country, our world upside down.
COVID-19 has opened a pandora’s box of personal agendas and yet one more reason to hate President Trump! I see a blind eye being turned from every empty shop in our city and a deaf ear to every voice of the unemployed and self-employed treading water. I see discrimination against landlords’ rights, of which there are none and a plethora of tenants’ rights.
Mayor Garcia claimed that “our President didn’t — and still doesn’t — have a plan” for COVID-19 and its fall-out. Really? I’d like to see Mayor Garcia’s plan for Long Beach and COVID-19. Mayor Garcia is going along with the crowd, following Governor Newsom and waiting on the Long Beach Health Department’s mercurial protocols.
I heard Mayor Garcia, like all the other “rising stars,” blame our President for everything. I heard the same lies and rhetoric I’ve heard for the last 3 years and 8 months! Nothing novel; if they had something novel, they would have said it. Right?
So, for those who hate President Trump with a seething passion, go ahead hate him! But are you paying attention? Are you really paying attention to what is happening to this great country at the hands of the party that “Does Not Care”?
I am and I know exactly what box I am checking come November 2020!
Maria Contreras Feldman
Long Beach