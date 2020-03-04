Robert Redford said it as Bill McKay in the 1972 classic movie “The Candidate.”
He had just won a hard-fought campaign to become a U.S. Senator. The campaign staff is packing up, walking out the door.
A plaintive Redford (that should be an oxymoron, but he did it) says to no one in particular, “What do we do now?”
Some Long Beach politicos might be saying much the same this morning. They’ve won, or sort of won, an election.
Now they have eight months — two-thirds of a year — to either campaign in a runoff or sit idly by, watching others do the job they’ve been elected to do.
That strange situation is a combination of two things happening on a state level. Both had good intentions, I think. But as is so often the case with political good intentions, unintended consequences mean bad things happen.
First, the powers that be in state politics were sick and tired of having national elections decided before Californians got a chance to vote. So they moved the state primary from a breezy June to a blustery March — joining 13 other states to create the latest Super Tuesday.
And it has worked. Our state did have at least some say in shaping the Democratic presidential race going forward. It does, however, mean we now have to wait until Nov. 3 to see if it makes any difference.
At the same time, those powers that be decided it was time to do something about the abysmal voter turnout, particularly for local elections. Long Beach was just as bad, maybe worse, than most of the state, with numbers often dropping to the teens.
Solution? Pair local elections with state and national elections. If people won’t bother with voting for the City Council, maybe they’ll vote if the ballot includes the next governor, or next president.
That’s fine, except for the transition. Long Beach had for years conducted its municipal primary election in April, then used the June state primary as its general election. The new council, mayor and others took office in July, just in time to start work on the next city budget.
No more. Now the runoffs that resulted in no one getting a clear majority — Cindy Allen and Robert Fox in the Second District, Dee Andrews and Suely Saro in the Sixth and Al Austin and Tunua Thrash-Ntuk or Juan Ovalle in the Eighth — will unfold for the next eight months. We’re talking 240 days of raising money, dishing dirt, etc. I’m tired just thinking about it.
But it might actually be worse if you had won the election outright. Newly elected officials get sworn in Dec. 15. Here’s what that means.
Take the Second District (please). Whoever ultimately becomes the next representative there will have to watch helplessly as current Second District City Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce finishes an extra five months of her term, taking part in shaping the Fiscal 2021 city budget, among other things.
In a perfect world, the lame-duck council member would consult with the council person-in-waiting on major decisions like the budget.
We are not in a perfect world.
This too shall pass, though. Once we’ve gone through the transition period, all the electeds will have the same four years of budgets, etc., as had been the case under the old system. It might actually be better, at least for the first year after someone is elected. They’ll have nine months to figure out how things work before tackling how money should be spent.
Speaking of money, I know you’re dying to find out when the Measure B hotel bed tax money will begin pouring in. Finance Director John Gross said the extra one percent will be added July 1 this year. That means there will be at least some money in the pot come September, when the City Council starts arm wrestling to see who gets how much.
Measure A is different. Win or lose, the city’s sales tax stays at 10.25% until Jan. 1, 2023. Then, while the tax rate remains at 10.25%, the city’s share will drop by 1/4 percent if Measure A passes, and 1/2 percent if it fails.
If the extension Measure A asks for fails, the city’s share of the sales tax drops the other 1/2 percent on Jan. 1, 2026. If the measure passes, it will increase back to 1 percent, keeping the overall tax at 10.25%.
Got all that? Then I have one more question.
What do we do now?