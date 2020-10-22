Long Beach's City Council let it be known Tuesday night that they think they should have a say in how the city responds to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hard to believe they've waited this long, isn't it? In the seven months since the regulations hammer went down to try to stop the virus's spread, there have been plenty of jurisdictions who've tried to take matters in their own hands.
Remember when Orange County cities tried to band together and fight the state order to close beaches? Other municipalities have gone the other way, imposing fines on people brazen enough (or stupid enough) to be seen in public without wearing a mask.
It's far from a California-only approach, either. I don't know about you, but I've gotten a kind of perverse pleasure out of watching the spats between New York City's Bill de Blasio and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
I could write a whole column about the states versus the feds, but I suspect it would be a waste of time. It is fascinating, though, watching Gov. Gavin Newsom and some of his fellow governors walk the tightrope of proclaiming independence from the less-than-scientific pronouncements out of Washington D.C. while at the same time literally begging for more federal money.
Let's rein it back in to our local situation. As you undoubtedly know, Long Beach has its own Health Department. That creates a bit of autonomy, at least in theory.
But the reality has been that we remain under the purview of the Los Angeles County Health Department, at least when it comes to the fight against COVID-19 (the main disease this coronavirus causes). I've lost count of the number of times our Mayor Robert Garcia and Health and Human Services Director Kelly Colopy have said, "we're adjusting our regulations to be in sync with the county."
If you think that's the only outfit up north impacting Long Beach, you haven't been watching our mayor's buddy, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti. At least in regards to coronavirus issues, there's no border between LB and LA.
And we all bow to the state and the aforementioned Gov. Newsom. I'm not exactly sure how he managed to get ironclad control over the coronavirus response, but it sure seems like he has it. Who else could have come up with that arbitrary color scheme to decide what we can and can't do?
But back to Long Beach. I've always tried to focus on the things we can control, and at least some of the council members appear to be taking that approach. Here's what Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price wrote her constituents before the meeting.
"If permitted under the current laws, the Council should be given the opportunity to weigh-in and hear public comment on implementation of the health orders, the timing of various orders, the scope of the orders, and other relevant information that will impact our residents and business owners."
Before my business owner and restaurant operator friends get too excited, I sincerely doubt that this council would be willing to buck the county and state to open eateries for inside service, or stores for unlimited customers. Will they suddenly decide to open theaters, allow big events and the like? Nah.
To give the council at least some credit, they did have a hand in approving how the federal CARE Act money is being spent, particularly in regards to equity issues. Again, controlling what they can control.
It will be interesting to see how city staff and management responds to this request. Tom Modica's city manager's office, Colopy's Health Department and Garcia's mayor's office have been operating pretty much on their own. Will they accept a City Council hand on the reins docilely? Will they provide the perception of oversight while really doing what they would do anyway? Time will tell.
One caution for our council friends. Those making decisions, particularly in life-or-death situations, can garner praise when things go well. But it's best to remember, they also get the blame when things go wrong.
And there's plenty of room for things to go wrong here.