There should be a recount of the ballots cast last month on Long Beach’s Measure A sales tax extension.
As I write this, the Los Angeles County Clerk and Registrar’s office and the Long Beach Reform Coalition are fighting over the cost — whoever asks for a recount has to pay for it — which, according to LBRC director Ian Patton has skyrocketed to more than $11,000 a day — on the day before the recount was to begin.
The story goes that the county’s new voting system makes it much harder to separate out Long Beach ballots. How is that the responsibility of anyone but the county?
Now before my friends at the Reform Coalition get too excited, I’d be calling for a recount no matter which side won in the original count. As it stands, though, the county has put the onus on them.
In case you’ve been wrapped up in the coronavirus crisis, as we all have, let me remind you how we got here. More than three weeks after the March 3 primary election, Registrar Dean C. Logan finally certified the election results on March 27, with Measure A passing by 16 votes.
Sixteen votes. Out of 99,336 ballots counted.
It is fair to say that is within the statistical percentage of error to swing either way. But the county has no provision for an automatic recount, no matter how close an election result.
What really has the Long Beach Reform Coalition torqued is the fact that the county clerk’s election result updates — from the first one late on March 3 to the next to last one March 24 — had Measure A losing. The margin narrowed each update, until the next-to-last count had a difference of nine votes, but
always with the No votes slightly ahead.
Let me repeat. Nine votes.
So we started asking around to find out what it would take for a recount. After all, the county had used a new voting machine, had consolidated polling places into significantly fewer voting centers, experienced long lines even as the polls closed, and had taken an inordinate amount of time to count the ballots.
And while the original count was able to separate the various Long Beach elections — three City Council races, two School Board contests and two ballot initiatives — from county ballots, going back and pulling those ballots to recount apparently is a near impossibility.
When Long Beach runs an election, there is a provision in the City Charter requiring a city-financed recount if the results are within one percent of the total votes cast. To be fair, there is some uncertainty whether that provision would apply to ballot measures. But still.
Long Beach often consolidates its elections with Los Angeles County when the elections take place the same day, as do a whole host of other cities and jurisdictions, including the Long Beach Unified School District and Long Beach Community College District. It’s supposed to be more efficient and less confusing.
But because the election is in the county’s jurisdiction, that means it is governed by the county’s rules (there’s no provision for an automatic recount in state election law). And those rules say the only time the county is responsible for a recount is when the Registrar-Recorder (county clerk) has cause to believe the ballots were miscounted.
Nah, the count was perfect, Mr. Logan implies. It you want a recount, you can pay for it.
That’s just plain wrong. These rules must change. Only one problem there. It likely will take a ballot initiative to make the change, since the county shows no inclination to take on something that might mean paying for recounts, or much else.
The county supervisors have ordered an investigation into the 2020 primary, but that’s aimed at congestion at the voting centers and slowness of the count. Reform is unlikely there.
So who’s going to step up and spend the time and money it takes to get this changed? Anyone? I thought not.
I have one other complaint, and this goes to those opposed to Measure A. The more strident amongst that crowd claim fraud, saying “no one I know” voted for Measure A.
That dismisses half of the voters in Long Beach. No matter whether the measure lost by nine votes or won by 16, the one thing we can say with certainty is that half of Long Beach saw a need for the continuation of the sales tax, and voted that way.
I’ll guarantee you the opponents would have, and did, scream loud and long that their voices were being ignored. That argument loses validity when the opponents ignore those 49,676 (according to the “certified” count) people who voted yes on Measure A.
To fall back on my book of clichés, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. If you care at all about your credibility, you would be well advised to remember that.