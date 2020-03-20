How much grinding to a halt can one city handle?
It looks like we're going to find out. But if the last week is any indication, the things that need to happen for a city to keep functioning are happening.
There is a reason city employees are called public servants. They are there to provide the basis for — dare I say it — civilized life.
Start with public safety. As is always the case in crisis, police officers and firefighters are called on to do more, not less. Police substation front desks might be closed, but there are more people answering phones, and more police officers responding to those calls.
I love to kid my firefighter friends for being heroes to the public while they're sleeping at the station. But especially in the case of a viral disease, the unflinching response to calls for help truly does make them heroes. This time around, it might be even harder — instead of rushing into the fire they can see, they are putting themselves at risk with no easy way to determine if the cause of danger is there or not.
We've done lots of stories about the city's Health and Human Services Department, primarily in regards to how those workers serve the homeless population. This time around, the Health part of the department has been called to kick into high gear, offering information and responses to the coronavirus. And if anything, the workload on the folks helping the homeless has increased. Talk about a high-risk population — and the workers often have little choice but to get up close and personal.
There's more. Crews at the city's Water and Energy Resources departments all reported for work this week. The water must flow when someone turns the faucet, the toilet must flush, the natural gas heater must come on. Maybe more importantly, crews have to be ready to respond at a moment's notice if a pipe breaks, a leak is smelled or other danger arises. The same can be said for the Public Works street crews.
Trash haulers can be — and have been — the target for mean-spirited jokes. But there's a reason why the refuse collection division is under the Environmental Services Bureau. Without the trash removal folk, we'd be living in a pretty nasty environment very quickly. And this is one city operation (along with police and fire) that doesn't take holidays off, much less standing down for a potential virus.
The list goes on. Emergency dispatchers — "This is 9-1-1. What is your emergency?" — crank up operations in times like these.
In fact, responding to concerned residents may be the number one need from city employees right now. There's something called the Joint Information Center where communication experts from every city departments have gathered to make sure important information gets out in a timely and understandable manner. It also makes sure there are no mixed messages when it comes to either the problem or the responses.
Information management and response is a primary function for City Council staffers during normal times, and that's the case times 10 now. Many people looking for a quick response call their City Council member instead of trying to figure out who to talk to at City Hall, and it takes people to get those responses.
And, as unpopular as it might be, I think it only fair to call out our political leaders at this time. Mayor Robert Garcia has been very visible since the beginning of the coronavirus saga, and while I or you might not agree with all the decisions and restrictions being made, he's made them in a timely manner.
The City Council met by teleconference this week instead of sitting at the dais in the Bob Foster Civic Chambers. That, I guess, was partly caution and partly modeling out for what they believe the rest of the city should be doing. It's about the only way to meet under the mandate of 10 people or less at any gathering.
They were doing the city's business.
Some of those same council members are working hard to get information to their constituents. The now-universal email newsletter has been put to good use, and email lists make for easy resending of city rules, precautions and safety tips.
It won't be until after this crisis has run its course and a postmortem takes place to decide whether Long Beach's government has responded well. But they — all of they — are responding. For that, they deserve our thanks.