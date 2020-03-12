To put it simply, it was a mess. Still is, for that matter.
Los Angeles County, and lots of other jurisdictions, used a new voting system for the primary election on March 3. There were some, shall we say, glitches.
When I reviewed the new system for in-person voting a couple of months ago, it looked pretty good. There was the now-ubiquitous screen, a paper ballot, ways to review selections before actually casting the votes and more.
It seemed pretty clear there might be an issue or two when it came to following directions, and the thing is mechanical, which guaranteed breakdowns. But I was optimistic, and the voting officials were enthusiastic.
I was still sanguine on Election Day when reports of long lines came in. “Must mean a good turnout, like we hoped,” I thought.
Those reports multiplied as evening hit and people got off work. By 8 p.m., the time the polls were supposed to close, it was clear that Los Angeles County had a problem.
I went by one of the voting centers reported with long lines. It was just down the block from the office, and the Bay Shore Church center has always been popular.
What I saw was plenty of ballot-casting stations waiting to be used. The slowdown clearly was at the sign-in desk, where there were two or three folks using iPads or something similar to check registrations. That was compounded by people asking plenty of questions — the process was new, after all.
So new technology was stymied by lack of staff and/or confusing procedures. Not a whole lot new there.
Now it is the law that people in line by 8 p.m. must be allowed to vote. So it was clear early on that release of night-of election results would be slow.
I’ve covered more than a few elections in my time here in Long Beach, and slow election returns was the one thing they all had in common. Compound that by a first-ever early voting period of 11 days, a wide array of different ballots for sections of cities, and an ever-increasing number of mail-in ballots, and there’s cause for sympathy.
Still, it was nearly 9 p.m. before the release of the first mail-in ballot results. These were votes that supposedly were counted before the polls close.
By 6 a.m., a version of the results was released saying that 100% of voting centers, or precincts, had reported in.
That’s usually the time for politicians to declare victory, for campaign workers to start looking for something else to do, and for reporters to write their final results story.
Except in Los Angeles County.
Voting is set up in California to make it very easy to vote, and procedures are such that every vote gets counted. That means waiting for late mail-in ballots, looking at each and every questionable ballot to see if it can be deciphered, etc. So updates after the “semi-final” results are expected.
But there’s late cleanup and then there’s election-deciding delays.
As most of you reading this know, there are at least two ballot items that are/were still undecided as of this Wednesday morning. The three candidates running for the Eighth District City Council were within less than 500 votes of each other — only two advance to the runoff.
Measure A, the extension of a one percent sales tax hike in Long Beach, was ridiculously close — “No” was ahead by 469 votes with more than 72,000 counted.
Recount? That’s up to the county clerk. Yeah, that county clerk.
But here’s the kicker. As of Tuesday evening, in the fourth election update from Los Angeles County City Clerk and Recorder Dean C. Logan, there were still 493,450 votes to be counted. How many had already been counted? 1,632,579.
You do the math. That means nearly a third of the votes cast still haven’t been counted.
Those figures are countywide, so Long Beach is waiting for only a fraction of that number. How big a fraction is unknown, but it’s clear that things could change significantly.
The next update was promised for some time Friday, and the clerk’s office has until April 10 to certify the results. Will he make us wait until April Fool’s Day to get definitive results? Hard to say, but I wouldn’t bet against it.
Patience is, I know, a virtue. But I’ve lost patience on this one.
While Logan and the county supervisors study why there were so many long lines March 3, let’s see what’s up with the ballot counting procedure as well.