Suzie Price has gained a reputation for being on the go 24/7 — Orange County deputy district attorney, mother of two school-aged boys, small business owner with her husband Mark — and the Third District City Council woman.
So what happens when the municipal Energizer Bunny is told to stay home?
"I'm doing the same thing, just in a different way," Price said Monday. "I'm still working, so I report to a courthouse every day… and now I get to wear yoga pants. No more heels for me."
Price said that the adjustment to doing business via email, tele-conferences and video meetings has been hard, but with some silver linings. Email had been a primary method to communicate with constituents, she said, but the volume increased after the March 19 Stay at Home order was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"In many ways, communicating this way is more efficient," Price said. "The bad part is that you lose that emotional connection. But when you put something in writing, you're sometimes more clear and concise.
"It's also very direct, and that's not always pleasant."
In her time in office, Price has not shied away from confrontations with people who disagree with her, and has seldom turned down requests to appear at community or stakeholder meetings. That had to change with the advent of the coronavirus, sometimes to the distress of members of the public.
"There were a few times when they just demanded a face-to-face meeting," Price said. "But we've pretty much managed to shift to phone conferences now. It's a matter of getting them to understand it is to protect them, not just protect us."
Another unanticipated issue has come along with people who care about their community forced to stay at home, with plenty of time to think. They have a tendency to come up with "improvements" for the city or the councilwoman to accomplish.
"It's really hard, and really important, to be able to manage expectations," Price said. "These may be good ideas; I may think they are good ideas. But there is so much in front of us with this pandemic. It's really going to be a matter of being able to prioritize. No one is going to get everything they want."
Price cautioned that the city is in for some very hard financial times going forward, and prioritization is going to be key as the government is faced with more demands and fewer resources to meet those demands.
Last week, City Manager Tom Modica released a report projecting a $13 million to $19 million deficit in the current year's general fund — where most services people expect from city government, including police and fire. That's a combination of revenue loss caused by the shutdown and additional spending to fight the pandemic. Other departments — the airport, water, energy resources, the port — face the same issues.
Price is on two committees that will be at the center of some pretty nasty budget discussions this year — she's one of three on the Budget Oversight Committee and she chairs the Public Safety Committee. Add the fact she is the most fiscally conservative council member (Stacy Mungo might argue), and Price acknowledges she's in for a fight.
"I really liked Garcetti's (Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti) message — he didn't sugarcoat anything," Price said. "We can't sugarcoat anything now. We need to talk public safety and infrastructure, then we can talk about everything else. I'm certainly not going to be advocating proportional share."
Proportional share cuts every department budget in the city at the same percentage, and was a process used the last time the city faced a large deficit. Price said the top priority must be to maintain police and fire levels.
"Public safety first and foremost, and I'm not talking the continuum of public safety," Price said. "Then we can talk about everything else. There are a lot of things that would be nice to have that we're going to have to miss for the next three to five years. It's just like the household budget — you have to decide what are tier one priorities, then tier two, then tier three.
"My priorities are what every resident in the city needs. We need to focus on the basics first, and it doesn't matter where you live in the city, you deserve that."