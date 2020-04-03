Hazard pay is a phrase we're hearing a lot more these days.
Some grocery store clerk unions are asking for hazard pay for their employees. I know grocery workers are putting in lots of hours (a daughter of ours is one), and the clerks at the register definitely see far too many people in a shift.
But hazard pay?
Nurses and doctors are more clearly in the line of fire here. The coronavirus is scary efficient when it comes to transferring itself from one person to the next.
Members of the medical community are past masters at managing the spread of infectious diseases, particularly at hospitals. People spend their lives studying the way diseases spread and coming up with ways to stop them.
As I understand it, a decent mask provides some protection, a face shield and gloves a little more and a full-on hazmat suit does the trick all the time. But — and this is a pretty shameful but — that protective gear is in short supply.
So some medical personnel have begun to balk at being called into work. They are putting themselves in harm's way — they should have what is needed to protect their own health. After all, a sick nurse is worse than no nurse at all.
There are rumors of people being "forced" to go to work at grocery stores, at hospitals and more. I understand the job needs to get done. And I understand the need to keep working to get a paycheck — I'm not one who thinks everyone should get paid whether you work or not.
What I don't understand, or accept, is employers not providing the tools necessary to safely do the job. Adding a couple dollars an hour doesn't make up for working in an unsafe environment.
Which bring me to our police officers and firefighters. Long Beach has a strong tradition of first responders willing to run towards danger, not away from it. That hasn't changed with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
But perhaps the way they face danger needs to change a bit.
So far, 13 Long Beach firefighters and one police officer have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Our firefighters are particularly vulnerable, and need the most protection.
The danger isn't as easy to see as when firefighters go running into a burning building. But it is logical.
These days, firefighters respond mostly to medical emergencies. When the paramedics arrive, they simply can't do their jobs without close contact with the victims (as is the case with nurses and doctors). And the rest of the fire crew supporting them are exposed too. Even if the call is for a heart attack, or a broken leg.
Rex Pritchard, president of the firefighter union, said after the first eight people were diagnosed that the department has provided appropriate protective equipment. Procedures have changed, too, with a phone call to see if coronavirus might be present, and asking people to come outside instead of remaining in an enclosed environment.
These crews are responding to hundreds of calls a week — and that's no exaggeration. So, as crass as it might sound, a total of 13 positive cases a month in is a pretty good record.
Police officers face a little different situation. In most cases, officers can maintain social distancing and still do their jobs. They can take reports over the phone, on the internet or even in person — you really don't have to yell to make yourself heard from six feet away.
But when they do get into a situation, the contact is close indeed. Try handcuffing someone without touching them. And it is a sad fact of life that bad guys expelling bodily fluids from their mouths when confronted by police is a common occurrence.
In the good old days, it was the bad guys wearing masks, not the cops. But it might be time to change that particular cliché.
It is fair to say that our police officers and firefighters do get hazard pay. It is baked into the description of their jobs.
But, just like the medical industry has a responsibility to provide proper protection, the city has the same responsibility to our first responders. It's good to hear that leadership apparently has that in hand.
Oh, and one other thing. A thank you to all of these folks goes a long way. I'll start.
Thanks for what you do.