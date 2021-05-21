For those of us in higher education, it’s Commencement season — a time when families, friends and faculty gather with graduates to honor their hard work and accomplishments. Widely seen as the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice, graduation events are one of academia’s great traditions.
For CSULB grads, this year’s ceremonies will include the playing of the familiar “Pomp and Circumstance;” robes will be worn; congratulatory remarks will be offered; and after their degrees are conferred upon them, we’ll likely see a cap or two tossed into the air. Beyond those elements, however, this year’s ceremonies will be unlike any The Beach has seen.
Thanks to the persistence of our Commencement Planning team and the flexibility of our graduates, CSULB will be one of just a few universities to offer an in-person event for 2020 and 2021 graduates.
On May 28-31, we’ll conduct combined commencement exercises for each college’s Classes of 2020 and 2021. A record number of participants — about 25,000 grads — and public health directives created the need to move off campus, and we were fortunate to access Angel Stadium in Anaheim to be the venue. There will be restrictions on the number of audience members; and the seating arrangements and ceremonies will look a lot different. We’ll have smaller events at “micro-stages” outside the stadium so that grads can be individually recognized by their majors. The next normal is coming closer!
Why expend all the energy and resources for ceremonies that are just a “blip” on the timeline of most graduates’ college careers (let alone their lives)?
The short answer is that Beach graduates have earned it. They’ve done something exceptional — less than 40% of all Americans graduate from college. Further, our students have often succeeded after making great personal sacrifices to do so. More than 50% of our graduates are either the first in their families to attend college or to graduate from college; many have overcome hardships, some dealing with injustice and violence along the way; others working several jobs to pay for their education. Still others are parents or former foster youth or formerly incarcerated individuals. Because they have overcome those challenges and accomplished so much, they deserve these very special celebrations.
Commencement also honors families, friends and the university community for the love and support they offered to the graduates. The ceremonies mark the end of one journey and the beginning of another. Now the graduates join the ranks of Beach Alumni — 350,000 strong!
Members of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 have managed to succeed because of their resiliency — a foundation for success for rest of their lives. If they can excel during a pandemic, they can do anything.
Congratulations graduates — and, Go Beach!