One of my big takeaways from the upheaval caused by the COVID 19 pandemic is that we all should keep on learning.
This learning might look like enhancing skills associated with work such as becoming adept with new computer programs or studying new models of leadership. It might be following up on passions put off because life got in the way such as art, history or theater. Educational journeys in the 21st Century can’t end at 24 years old.
I’ve also reflected that some of our current norms at Cal State Long Beach make continuous learning difficult for people who are not actually enrolled. We have mainly daytime and weekday schedules and until recently the great majority of our classes required physical presence in a classroom with the accompanying headache of finding a parking spot. Just these dimensions of time and geography make pursuing degrees, certificates, or random knowledge searches impossible for many.
If Cal State Long Beach was just for those who are young and generally free to travel and spend time on campus, our pre-pandemic reality was fine. We are not, however, just for that age bracket and somewhat socially unfettered group. We are, in fact, a People’s University and are at a moment when we can embrace an additional mission in support of the people of California.
With unemployment at historic levels, the pandemic has not only robbed many of their incomes but uncovered a systemic problem in our workforce. Many people are in jobs that will not exist ever again due to robotics, artificial intelligence, on-line supply chains, and the rise of telecommuting. There will be lots of good jobs available in the future, but how do we get lots of people ready to make the transition from a dead-end present to a prosperous future?
Of course, as an educator, I see that continuous learning is the key to thriving in a rapidly changing economy. I also see that not every job change requires a new bachelor’s or masters’ degree but might be facilitated by two-week intensive courses or a pathway to completing a long-ago attempted degree. This degree completion path would have to include credit for life accomplishments and not depend just on prior course completions to make it do-able.
We can continue our mission to serve the young people of California and those who can attend a traditional campus, but must expand to develop a new kind of higher education created for adult learners. The next normal in education will demand all sorts of adjustments in teaching models, accreditation standards, industry partnerships, and curriculum development to name just a few of the challenges. Weeks, not years, will have to be the timeframe for course development, and the value to the learner’s future prospects must be the bottom line for evaluation of the learning experience.
Long Beach State has a College of Continuing Education that I’ve asked to achieve warp speed to meet the needs of Californians disrupted by the pandemic. We’re forming partnerships with industry sectors and with other CSU campuses to deliver educational experiences in biotechnology, cybersecurity, firefighting, environmental science, computer science and much more.
The future well-being of our state depends on a quick recovery for everyone from the financial crisis brought on by the pandemic. While the fortunate among us (including me and my faculty and many of my staff) have jobs that can be accomplished remotely, millions of Californians are not so blessed. Those most adversely affected by the current crises must be offered a way forward to understand where they can fit in the 21st Century economy.
The public good depends on our involvement in life-long learning that gives people employment options that allow them to thrive no matter what the universe throws at all of us.