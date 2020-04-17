The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced us to recalibrate our lives and adjust to new ways of doing things, including many of the things we long took for granted. Gathering with family members, working at our jobs, or merely enjoying the neighborhoods we live in are far different experiences than they were just a month or so ago.
At Cal State Long Beach, the campus is up-and-running, and instruction is being delivered via alternative means. New construction and repair work remain on schedule, but The Beach has probably never appeared so quiet. The campus looks a lot like many places throughout our country: empty except for vital workers sustaining key facilities and services.
I am proud of our team at CSULB — those on campus, as well as those toiling remotely — who are working to ensure student success. The pandemic has called us all to make shared sacrifices, exhibit extraordinary teamwork and look out for one another. I am happy to say that our faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends are doing just that; they are embracing the challenge with a spirit we call “OneBeach.” It is a cohesive and comprehensive approach to the current crisis that is propelling our team to go beyond the “normal” call of duty.
Speaking of pride, I have been so inspired by the members of The Beach family who are finding new and exciting ways to help people outside the campus community.
One of these instances involves our campus’s Innovation Space (I-Space). It is an interdisciplinary design facility that includes 3D printers, laser cutters, digital scanners, and specialized software. The I-Space features advanced machines and technology that unify and expand upon the related labs currently located across campus.
The facility’s team is using its capabilities to harness and amplify innovation, creativity and compassion at The Beach. Led by Roman Kochan, the dean and director of the university library, and working in collaboration with our College of Engineering, the campus’s I-Space is helping health care workers, patients and our communities during this crisis.
No one imagined we would utilize the I-Space in the ways we are now. The I-Space’s team, using our 3D printers, is manufacturing protective face shields for frontline staff at Long Beach’s St. Mary Medical Center. The shields are vital protection for medical workers who must care for those infected with the virus.
In addition to the work being done in our I-Space, other Beach students, alumni, faculty and staff have worked together to manufacture or collect personal protective equipment for local health workers. Face shield, masks, gloves, and gowns from our College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and our Student Health Center have been donated to Long Beach hospitals. Design faculty and students from our College of Health and Human Services have been sewing face masks to help protect the health of others. Using high and low tech approaches, the Beach community is serving the public good.
Since announcing the decision to deliver instruction remotely, cancel events and shift the way we do business, our campus community has been strengthened by the ongoing support of our friends and neighbors. I want to thank all of you who have reached out to express concern, offer helpful ideas and vital support. It makes a very real difference, especially for our many students who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
When the Grunion Gazette publishes my next column in May, I trust we will be further down the path toward health and wellbeing. Our summer instruction will be remote, but we remain cautiously optimistic that we’ll create a safe way for our campus community to come together again by the fall. When we do get together, we’ll celebrate all who used these trying times to enact our commitment to the public good.
We are OneBeach.
Jane Close Conoley is president of Cal State Long Beach.