CSULB is Optimistic.
My six years at CSULB provide many reasons for optimism. Our applications for entrance, graduation rates, external funding through grants and philanthropy, and faculty and programmatic honors have all increased significantly. We entered the 2019-2020 academic year with great gusto and a sense that we were steering ourselves into a bright future of community partnerships, alumni accomplishments and significant contributions to the public good of our region.
Then came the middle of February when our leadership group first began to communicate concern about the growing health crisis we saw approaching California. We began regular meetings with our Medical Director and intense collaborations with local and county Public Health Departments and almost daily calls with the other CSU campuses and the Chancellor. The news got worse. By early March we decided that we must preserve the health and safety of on- and off-campus communities by dramatically reducing campus density. We asked faculty to deliver all their courses remotely. And they did. Our optimism was well placed.
Then came May 25 when graphic images emerged of an African American man, George Floyd, being brutally killed while in police custody. This evidence sent shock waves through our university community, outraged our University Police Service, and continues to reverberate throughout the world as hundreds of years of mistreatment of African Americans in the United States were epitomized in that 8 minutes and 48 seconds of cruelty. I also learned the tragic story of Ron Settles, an LBSU African American football player murdered by Signal Hill police in 1981 — very close to home and still in the hearts of his contemporaries.
I watched as our African American students, staff, faculty, alums and community friends came together to begin construction of a more race-conscious future for our university. This is still a work in progress, but I remain optimistic that we will be a much better university because of this awakening of rage and frustration.
Then came June/July when the reality of the State budget cuts to the CSU system began to sink into our campus consciousness. The cut to the campus will be about $23 million. The reduction comes at a time when several of our income sources have collapsed (retail, food, housing, parking, rentals, etc.).
This loss in revenue is also accompanied by greatly increased pandemic-induced costs. Our cleaning and PPE supplies, IT infrastructure enhancements, and hazard pay costs are soaring. Fortunately, the federal CARES money has been helpful. In addition, the financial strains felt by our pandemic-affected students were somewhat mitigated by private philanthropy and CARES grants. We distributed $21 million to more than 30,000 of our students. We used federal, state, and private resources so that all of our students were eligible for help. This resulted in 80% of our students getting grants ranging from $250 to $2,400.
Although this year’s state budget is challenging, the next two years are likely to be worse depending on the behavior of the pandemic. We plan now for three years of very tight financial conditions. We’ve cut travel and frozen hiring. Hard times are ahead, but I know we’ve survived and thrived after other financial collapses. I remain hopeful and know that we’ll keep our eyes on student success as our north star.
Our basic needs program is also in high gear, feeding more than 200 students each week through our Associated Students pantry. We continue to give out emergency grants to students (up to $500) who are housing insecure or experiencing other emergencies. A quick comparison shows that last year we offered these grants to 89 students. Since March, we’ve distributed 2,800 grants. The need is unrelenting, but I remain optimistic as I see our generous community continue to deep dig for financial help and volunteer efforts.
It’s trite to say that adversity reveals character; for me, however, it’s been true. Our regional and city civic leaders, community stalwarts, campus community, and people from every corner of Long Beach have reached out with ideas, help, and perspective. The Beach has absorbed some unprecedented blows in the past four months, but we’re still here and ready to go… building resilience as we journey.