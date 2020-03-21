We have a lot to be proud of at The Beach.
To understand why, it takes just a quick glance at the accomplishments of our respected faculty; see the latest news about our excellent students; or read another story about our alumni who make significant contributions to their communities.
Much of this occurs because several years ago, a decision was made to increase diversity while removing barriers to equity of opportunity, retention and graduation. And we did all this while providing superior teaching, research, creative activity and action for the public good.
That all sounds like a tall order but we knew our faculty, staff and students were up to the challenge — and they have more than proved everyone right. The result has been rewarding to all involved.
This can be seen in the huge numbers of people who tell us they want to study here. The Beach continues to be the top choice for applicants among all of the 23 California State University campuses; and it is among the top 10 institutions applied to — nationally — by undergraduates coming from high school or those hoping to transfer in to CSULB.
Why? The reasons are many but numerous hopefuls know that Cal State Long Beach has been ranked No. 7 nationally in CollegeNET’s Social Mobility Index — a survey examining how well colleges and universities advance their low-income students into high wage jobs. This ranking, perhaps more than all of the others, affirms what we are doing and acknowledges that we are on the right track when it comes to transforming the lives of our students.
But there are other important rankings highlighting the hard work and achievements of our campus community that grab the attention of prospective students, potential faculty members, donors, government leaders and others.
• Recently, CSULB was noted as one of the “10 Best Colleges in California in 2020,” according to a new list compiled by the online magazine, Money. The institutions making the list scored highly on a survey of affordability, quality of education, and student outcomes. This distinction follows Money’s rankings this past fall that named Long Beach State as the No. 10 “Best Public College in the Nation” and the No. 13 “Best College for Your Money.” The same outlet also listed CSULB as No. 10 on its list of “Best Public Colleges in the Nation” last year.
• With March being Women’s History Month, it seems fitting to mention that CSULB is ranked No. 1 in the nation for Awarding Physics Degrees to Women, according to the American Physical Association. This is especially encouraging given the ongoing efforts made by faculty and staff at our College of Natural Science and Math to support and advance women and girls in the field.
• When it comes to educating students from traditionally underrepresented groups, we are proudly ranked No. 3 in the nation for awarding bachelor’s degrees to underrepresented minorities (Diverse Issues in Higher Education), No. 14 for Hispanic enrollment (4-Year institutions) and No. 16 for degrees earned by Hispanic students — the latter two by Hispanic Outlook on Education.
• Of course, the best-known of all higher education rankings, U.S. News & World Report, also has included The Beach on its surveys through the years. The “2020 Best Colleges” edition ranks CSULB as the No. 5 “Top Public University in the Western United States.”
• Finally, I would be remiss if I neglected to mention that Beach Athletics teams continue winning conference crowns, tournament championships and national titles (as is the case with our back-to-back men’s volleyball team). And let’s not forget Beach Athletics’ enviable graduation rate — tied with UC Davis and the highest in the CSU!
Much has been made of rankings through the years, and an entire industry has been created around them. While we are all interested in the surveys and lists, they are not our focus when we launch initiatives or improve on what we already are doing.
While we are glad that prospective students, employers, alumni and others pay attention to our climb in the respective rankings, we see these as mileposts along the way. Yes, it is always nice to receive recognition for the hard work, dedication and forward thinking we do as a community, but we are always on the path of continuous improvement. There is always more to do!
Go Beach!
Dr. Jane Close Conoley is the president of Cal State Long Beach.