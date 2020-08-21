Our Cal State Long Beach campus will look different this fall. Only a fraction of students, faculty and staff will be on campus for essential work and essential studies. All employees who can work remotely will work remotely.
As part of our extensive health and safety protocols (described below) only students and university employees will be permitted on campus until further notice. I realize this is a hardship for many in Long Beach who regularly use our beautiful campus for walks and exercise. I regret making this decision, but the safety of our students, staff, faculty, and greater Long Beach is at stake.
If there’s a compelling reason for a community member or vendor to be on the Long Beach State campus, masks are required at all times. In addition, all are expected to physically distance from others and engage in appropriate hand hygiene. No one, even with compelling campus business, should enter the campus if they are experiencing COVID 19 symptoms.
We’ve taken a number of steps to ensure the physical safety of our on-campus students and staff, including strategically distributing hand sanitizing stations, stocking up on paper towels and disinfectants (wipes are so hard to find!) so those who are on campus can wipe off the surfaces they touch regularly, and installing signage to create directional entrances, exits, and stairwells to enable easier physical distancing. We also have a supply of needed personal protection equipment and are deep cleaning open buildings frequently.
Every on-campus person will be required to complete a health questionnaire each day prior to coming to campus. Everyone, except those with verified medical conditions, will have to wear masks everywhere on campus except in private offices that allow for physical distancing. We ask every on-campus staff member and student to get a seasonal flu shot by Nov. 1, 2020.
The few residential students we expect will not be permitted to use common areas or congregate with others without masks and physical distancing.
We’ll be reminding the on-campus community to stay home if they experience symptoms and report positive tests to their supervisors or the Student Health Center. We’ll conduct contact tracing in positive testing situations so that those who have had close contact with an individual who tested positive will be notified and asked to self-quarantine. Our Medical Director is in close communication with Long Beach and Los Angeles Public Health Departments and will report positive cases to them as needed.
We are still pursuing testing options with other agencies that can give us rapid turn-around results. This is still a work in progress as I write this article, but we are hopeful.
When we verify a positive case who has been on campus within the previous two weeks, we’ll disinfect any areas that person visited. In most situations, this can be done within an hour allowing staff and students to return safety to a classroom or office.
If we discover three or more related positive cases within a building, we’ll close the building, disinfect, vacuum the filters and flush the building with fresh air. This process will take several days.
The only way to protect our Beach community and the community at large is to create, to the best extent possible, a “pod” that has a hard perimeter against the virus. Everything I’ve described is inconvenient and annoying, but the clear possibility that our campus could become a vector of infection for the larger Long Beach community makes us all willing to engage in evidence-based public health practices.
I ask your compliance as neighbors, alums, and friends to stay away from our physical location while staying close to us in your support and prayers for a safe fall 2020. As never before, we’re all in this together.
Go Beach!
Jane