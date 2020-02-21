Cal State Long Beach isn’t just a hub for learning, teaching, research, culture, arts, sports, and innovation, it is also a transportation hub.
On any given day, our campus — a small city within Long Beach, itself — sees thousands of students and faculty, staff, and community members, vendors and others arrive at, transit through and depart during all hours. They come by car, bus, campus shuttle, delivery truck, bicycle, skate board, scooter, rideshare and by foot. If there’s a way to move across terra firma, people do it in and around CSULB.
Because we are one of several hubs in the city — which happens to be located along already heavily trafficked streets (not to mention the closely situated 405, 605 and 22 freeways) — we are aware of the university’s role and impact in the way people travel throughout the region. And while our mission is focused on education, CSULB devotes a significant amount of attention and resources to commuting, traffic patterns, parking and more. After all, traffic, travel times and air quality have a direct impact on everything we do and everyone on campus and in our adjacent neighborhoods.
One of our areas of focus is sustainability. The mission of the CSULB Sustainable Transportation Program is “to decrease the number of drive-alone commutes to campus in order to reduce the university's carbon emissions and accommodate a growing demand for parking on campus.”
Our Parking and Transportation Services team estimates that 55 percent of greenhouse gases that occur on our campus are created by vehicle commutes, the most significant among these being single-passenger cars. For community health, we must reduce that number. One of our goals is to provide “convenient and accessible sustainable transportation options,” which we know is vital to achieving our campus-wide goal of climate neutrality by 2030.
Some of our transportation and sustainability efforts include:
• Expansion of the campus’ zero-emission, electric-powered vehicle fleet.
• Arranging carpools for the campus community to help save time, money and help cut down on emissions. For our neighbors, carpools bring the added benefit of reduced traffic impacts.
• Zip cars are available to rent at nominal costs so that campus community members can access cars for appointments or emergencies that require car travel.
• In partnership with Long Beach Transit we offer unlimited bus travel for a very nominal cost to students, faculty, and staff. Last year, the campus paid for more than 960,000 bus rides.
• For those people looking toward healthy travel, the university hosts a bike share program. The city of Long Beach owns and operates the Long Beach Bike Share program, which — for a nominal fee — gives riders the opportunity to pick up a bicycle at any self-serve bike share hub. Some local residents use the bikes on an almost daily basis for commuting.
• Wheel Paths are the newest additions to our campus and sustainability efforts, designated paths for bikes, scooters and skateboards. The paths cut across the main quad and the northern sections of campus to create a complete loop connecting points on campus with city of Long Beach bike lanes adjacent to campus. This project also complements the city of Long Beach's goal of having 10 percent of all trips made via bicycle in 10 years, rising to 20 percent in 20 years, and 30 percent in 30 years.
• And for those who commute to campus in their own electric vehicles, the campus has 44 electric vehicle (EV) charging spaces on campus. The number of campus community members driving EVs is on the increase and we will continue to seek out ways to meet their sustainable energy needs.
Committing to sustainable transportation is vital to reducing traffic and improving air quality. It’s not the only way to save our planet, but it’s an important strategy that promotes human and ocean health. Treading more lightly on our world is now a crucial responsibility for all.
Jane Close Conoley is president of California State University, Long Beach.