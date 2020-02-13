As your Mayor, Fire Chief and Police Chief, we asked you four years ago to invest in our city by voting Yes on Measure A — you did and we have seen great successes.
Measure A is NOT a new tax — it extends the current rate we have and ensures that our dollars stay local to maintain police, firefighters, and fix streets and alleys.
Thanks to Measure A, we reopened our South Patrol Division and funded police academies. Measure A has also added 41 new public safety positions, and maintained 108 additional public safety positions that would have been eliminated if not for voter approval in 2016.
We restored a paramedic rescue unit in North Long Beach, made critical repairs to six fire stations, and restored fire engines in Belmont Shore and another in the Traffic Circle neighborhood. And Measure A is paying for a new fire station in Bixby Knolls.
The result — we are saving lives and property.
We said we would fix streets and sidewalks, repair city buildings, libraries, animal care facilities, community centers and build new park playgrounds.
The result — we have fixed streets, sidewalks and alleys in every part of the city. We have made improvements and repairs at 10 libraries. We have built eight new playgrounds and completed repairs and upgrades at 22 parks and recreation facilities.
Measure A has made possible the strongest investment in our infrastructure in a generation. Let’s keep rebuilding Long Beach — Vote Yes on A.
We’ve made great progress, but we still have some big challenges. That’s why we encourage you to vote Yes on Measure A.
Measure A is NOT a tax increase. The Long Beach tax rate, like numerous California cities, is at 10.25 percent. If we don’t extend Measure A, the 1% of revenue that currently goes to Long Beach police, firefighters, and street repair could be redirected to other regional initiatives that have been proposed.
Measure A keeps Long Beach dollars local.
We still have $2.6 billion in infrastructure needs. Many of our streets, sidewalks and alleys are in desperate need of repair. We need to continue the upgrade of our water systems for conservation and storm drains for neighborhood protection and water quality.
Measure A will also help fund the reopening of Community Hospital and improve medical services across the city.
Voting Yes on Measure A will:
• Support and enhance police services
• Improve 911 paramedic response times
• Support the continuation of recently added fire engines and firefighters at critical locations
• Continue the program to fix streets, roads, alleys, and repair potholes
• Upgrade the water systems to protect neighborhoods
• Help fund the reopening of Community Hospital
We are asking you join us in supporting Measure A, which is a continuation of the one cent transactions and use (sales) tax. The sales tax is shared by everyone, including visitors to our city.
Please join our Long Beach Firefighters, Police Officers, and hundreds of community leaders and Vote Yes on Measure A.