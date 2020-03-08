Fare thee well my lovely Long Beach. I will miss you more than I can say.
Except for brief stays in Orange County and Corpus Christi, Texas, I have spent most of my years as a local either in Long Beach or Lakewood, mostly Long Beach. Now it is time to go. My husband and I have decided to move to Nevada, and no it is not because we’re fed up with higher taxes and those blasted California regulations. We have simply reached a point in retirement life where it seems time for a new adventure, and it is now or never. So off we go across the desert, with a McDonald’s stop in Barstow.
There are so many things I will miss about my beautiful LGB hometown. If you will indulge me for a bit I would like to highlight a few.
I will miss strolling through Belmont Shore, where we have been pegged as regulars at various restaurants and watering holes; and a shout-out is due to the staff at Belmont Brewery, Nick’s and to the many others who work so hard to make the dining experience enjoyable. The Shore retail scene is going through some changes but I have no doubt it will continue to thrive.
Also on the list is the occasional early morning drives around town I take (I try to be environmentally friendly, so count this as my little guilty pleasure). I love getting up early on a weekend and tooling down the avenues watching the sun come up over the Second Street bridge, the magnificent trees on Magnolia Avenue, El Dorado Park and such. It is my version of stopping to smell the roses, or at least look at them.
I will most certainly miss Northtown, where I was brought up primarily on Lemon Avenue and attended Jane Addams, Bret Harte, Lindbergh and Jordan. I will miss Long Beach City College and Long Beach State where I was privileged to get a world class education compliments of my parents, the taxpayers, scholarships and my part-time job at Fox Liquor Mart on Orange Avenue. I will miss Long Beach Transit where I spent 30 years of public service with my wonderfully dedicated teammates. And I can’t forget the bike trail on the beach — a leisurely ride on your beach cruiser to look at the Queen Mary and Catalina in the distance on a cool clear morning is about as good as it gets.
The recently restored Colorado Lagoon, the holiday lights on the water, our new City Hall and the Billie Jean King and Michelle Obama libraries, Retro Row on Fourth Street, watching a Carnival cruise ship sail off in the sunset, listening to the faint sound of ship foghorns late at night from the comfort of a warm bed, all the little independent shops and restaurants around town — well, you get the drift.
One thing I will not miss is the 405 Freeway on a Friday or for that matter the 710 on any day. But believe it or not I will miss the politics of Long Beach. Try to build a shopping center or hotel, move a palm tree, install a bike lane or put a street on a road diet in this town and you are going to be in for some serious pushback from people who care, as do the city staffers who bring forward these proposals in good faith.
And if you attend a City Council meeting from beginning to end you have my salute. I can gripe about city affairs with the best of them, but rest assured if anyone from outside of our city makes a crack about our city, I will righteously arise to our defense. Wherever I hang my hat, Long Beach will always be my city.
There are many more entries to my list but I’ll stop and just say how much I will miss my hometown. I do love Long Beach and I hope you do, too. So next time you are wanting to complain about something local, go ahead and let it rip. And may I respectfully request you then pause, pretend you are moving away, and make your own list of what you would miss.
Fare thee well, my lovely Long Beach.
Guy Heston is the retired chief operating officer of Long Beach Transit.