Editor's Note: This is a joint statement from the Long Beach Water Department, the Water Replenishment District and the Metropolitan Water District.
As we all do our part to keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s important that our Long Beach Water customers have the latest information on their water quality and how we can all help avoid potential impacts to the sewer system.
Your Tap Water Remains Safe and Reliable
Frequent hydration is one of the best things that you can do to stay healthy. We want to make clear that the COVID-19 virus does not affect the quality or supply of your home’s tap water. As always, your drinking water is safe and reliable.
Long Beach’s tap water comes from two sources: primarily groundwater pumped from our local underground basin, which is then treated at our Groundwater Treatment Plant. This local supply is then augmented with imported water, which consists of water through the State Water Project from Northern California and Colorado River water delivered from the Colorado River Aqueduct.
To ensure the reliability of our water supply, Long Beach Water works with our two partnering agencies: the Water Replenishment District of Southern California, which manages the replenishment of the local groundwater basin, and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which manages the region’s imported water supply.
A Local Partnership: How We Protect Your Water
Metropolitan Water District’s imported water supply goes through a multi-step treatment process that includes filtration and disinfection using ozone and chlorine. This advanced process removes and kills viruses, including coronaviruses, as well as bacteria and other pathogens, before being pipelined to Long Beach.
The Water Replenishment District operates a Safe Drinking Water Program to support its basin water agencies, such as Long Beach Water, in these agencies provision of groundwater to each of their communities. In addition, the Water Replenishment District operates treatment facilities such as its new Albert Robles Center, which produces 13 million gallons a day of highly purified water.
Likewise, Long Beach Water’s groundwater undergoes a multi-stage treatment process at our Long Beach Groundwater Treatment Plant to eliminate pathogens, which includes viruses. Your water is continually monitored and laboratory tested to ensure your health and safety.
This entire process from source water protection to treatment of water ensures that your tap water meets or exceeds all federal and state drinking water standards. Long Beach Water is following all health and water quality guidelines relating to COVID-19 and will continue to maintain all compliance practices if new regulations are developed.
Flush Responsibly: No Wipes Down the Pipes
As people become more conscious of cleanliness during this time, the use of baby wipes, paper towels, and disinfecting wipes has increased. With this being the case, it’s important to remember that no wipes or paper materials, except toilet paper, are truly flushable.
Please do your part in preventing blockages and other negative impacts on both your own sewer pipeline and the city’s sewer system: put wipes (including those labelled “flushable”) and other similar products in the trash, not the toilet. This will help you avoid costly sewer repairs for your home and protect the overall sewer system.
Together, we can ensure our community continues receiving uninterrupted water and sewer services.
For the latest updates on COVID-19 in Long Beach, be sure to visit www.longbeach.gov/COVID19. For more information, follow Long Beach Water on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and visit us at www.lbwater.org.
Visit Metropolitan Water District’s pages at www.mwdh2o.com and www.bewaterwise.com.
Visit Water Replenishment District’s website at www.wrd.org.