Strong educational institutions are the backbone of vibrant cities and communities. We are fortunate that the Long Beach Unified School District, Long Beach City College, and California State University, Long Beach provide a world class education to learners of all ages, from our youngest early learners to our high schoolers, college students, and beyond.
On March 3, we have an opportunity to make those institutions even stronger by passing Proposition 13, a statewide general obligation bond that will provide more than $15 billion for public school buildings and modernization across our state, prioritizing those in disrepair or with unsafe conditions. The majority of the bond will benefit K-12 schools, with community colleges, the California State University, and University of California each receiving $2 billion— representing a significant step in addressing the estimated $117 billion in backlog of school modernization needed across the state.
As we work to prepare students for college and career success, we know that where they learn matters. Having upgraded and modern classrooms not only increases academic success, but it is important to a student’s mental and physical well-being.
More than half of the state's education facilities are 30 years old or more, with a third being more than 50 years old. Aging systems will be replaced with modern, more reliable solutions that will help campuses react more effectively to, and recover more quickly from, events related to fires, public safety power shutoffs, and other unplanned emergencies. It also will include funding to providing the newest technologies for increasing student safety.
The last state general obligation bond for K-12 and higher education was more than a decade ago and those funds were spent by 2012. It takes funding and new infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve. While we have done our best to keep up with maintenance and improvements here in Long Beach, too many of our school facilities provide limitations for meeting the potential of our children and the success of their academic work — nor do they keep pace with the evolution of teaching and learning in the 21st Century. This new state bond will allow us to stretch our local bond initiative dollars by providing matching funds for ongoing facility needs.
Proposition 13 is an important tool our educators need to build upon the successful public education foundation we have here in Long Beach. Please vote “Yes on 13” to give our children, teachers and education leaders the infrastructure the need to thrive.
Megan Kerr is the District 1 representative on the Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education.