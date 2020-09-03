As the national election nears, we should not forget that our current voting system is perhaps the most secure that it has ever been in our history.
For the first 112 years of our nation, we did not vote like we do now. The term ballot itself is based upon an early voting method. The word ballot comes from “ballota,” which in Italian means little ball. Early colonists used little balls of corn and pea dropped in hats to vote yes or no on issues.
To deal with the election of candidates for public office, our earliest system consisted of people giving their vote by voice or by raising their hand in a public meeting. Their vote was marked in a pollbook and tallied. Most states stopped voice voting by 1800, except for Kentucky, which kept the system until 1890 and then tried to bring it back in 1905.
Voice voting was replaced by “voting by papers,” which required you to write up your own ballot or tear it out of a newspaper. Political party bosses were only too eager to print up a pre-filled party ballot and then hand them out at the polls with tickets for whiskey or some cash for their pockets. Voters were intimidated to turn the ballot in without changes. The ballot box could be stuffed because there was no control over how many ballots were available and no tracking of who put the ballots in the box. Even the ballot boxes were not secure and could be rigged with false panels that could hide extra pre-filled ballots.
Throughout the late 1800s, voters in most of the progressive states had enough of voting corruption and urged their legislatures to adopt the Australian ballot system. Massachusetts was the first to adopt it in 1888 and by 1896, many states followed in some form.
Australia embraced a system of voting in the 1850s that had two features: first, secrecy of voting to prevent intimidation and second, an official ballot containing the names of all candidates of all political parties, printed, and distributed under state or municipal authority, which took away the power of political parties to control ballots.
Massachusetts and New York added additional protections of the vote by requiring the voter to identify himself when being given one ballot and to conduct voting in portioned off booths behind a rail that was forbidden to be crossed by anyone but the voter. Before leaving, the voter folded the ballot and again identified himself and then the ballot was placed into a secure ballot box which would be opened later by city or county officials.
The system significantly reduced voting fraud and corruption but created the problem of excluding voters who were illiterate and who no longer had political hacks guiding their votes.
Voting at the polls remained difficult for men of color and naturalized immigrants. They were often harassed by poll workers and their eligibility to vote constantly challenged.
Voting turn-out was also of concern, especially in rural areas where voting polls were far and few. In 1907, William Jennings Bryan suggested to Iowa Democrats they introduce legislation allowing voting by mail. Bryan had observed a postal voting system while visiting New Zealand.
Historical accounts document absentee voting in the U.S. during the Civil War as a way of allowing Union soldiers to vote far away from home. Voting by mail caught on and by 1920 many states allowed it. It was promoted as a means of providing convenience for “traveling men,” farmers and the elderly. As one newspaper editor wrote in 1919 about voting by mail: “It would insure more intelligent voting, as the citizen could make out his ballot at his leisure; he would have time for reflection and consultation; and he would not have to walk into a stall like a horse and decide quickly upon the contents of a huge sheet of names and proposals he does not understand.”
After women won the right to vote in 1920, proponents of voting by mail hailed it as the “coming great electoral reform” and “a woman’s great political opportunity” that would provide “twenty million more disinterested women marking and mailing the ballot.”
For those critics who raised concerns about ballot fraud, supporters responded in the 1922 pamphlet “Elections By Mail — Plans for an Effectual Government”: “a few hundred votes are malcounted at an election and there is an outcry. Seven hundred thousand electors ignore a vital election and there is scarcely a groan. Which delinquency defeats more the ends of good government? True, one does not condone the other, but the proportion is noteworthy nevertheless.”
Today, 34 states do not require an excuse to vote by mail. Several states provide early in-person voting. Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington conduct all elections entirely by mail.
Isn’t it time the rest of us got with it and voted by mail?
Gerrie Schipske is a former Long Beach City Councilwoman and author of books about facets of Long Beach history.