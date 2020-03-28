There is no doubt that these are unprecedented times for the Long Beach business community. With the “stay at home” order handed down last week, I helped a number of my clients make the transition to move their employees to working remotely.
Telecommuting provides a helpful solution to missed work and lost productivity. However, this transition is not as simple as it may seem. Now that everyone is home, what do you do to ensure tasks are completed and projects are submitted? You are not able to walk down the hall to check in or brainstorm over coffee in the breakroom, but you can still manage your team well with these tips:
1. Create a Temporary Remote Work Policy
Just like you’ve established an understood operating structure for your physical office, you need to also create one for your remote workforce. A Temporary Remote Work Policy can include handling of equipment/tools and home office expenses, expectations of productivity and adherence to policies, work hours and ability to reach employees, nonexempt employee timekeeping expectations, and confidentiality and privacy requirements.
2. Maximize the Use of Technology
Fortunately, we live in a time where technology is in abundance and can solve many challenges that may arise when your workforce is no longer functioning in a shared space. Leverage an online project management platform to organize and track projects. Move scheduled meetings to a video conference platform. Let your team know you’re available via text message. Ask that your team send regular email updates so they can stay connected throughout the day.
3. Set Expectations
The best way to support your team and help them succeed is to clearly set expectations. What work is a top priority right now? Have deadlines changed? How do employees update their supervisor? Communicate expectations before they ask. Discuss any foreseeable challenges with your team and decide on solutions together. Then, set realistic deadlines that everyone can meet.
4. Communicate Often
Overcome the challenge of distance by actively managing and supporting your teams by scheduling regular times to check in throughout the day. Check in by phone. Jump on a video conference to check in one-on-one and as a group at least once a day. Video conferencing is a great way to stay connected and collaborate as a team during this unique time.
5. Manage Concerns
It is vital when navigating any crisis to be proactive in addressing any concerns your employees may have during this time.
Be prepared to respond to rumors. In the absence of information your team may fill in the blanks with misinformation. One of the fastest ways to stop inaccurate rumors is to address them right away and provide facts.
Another possible concern is that some positions will not be suited for remote work and you may have to furlough or lay off employees. This is a tough decision to make but may be necessary to allow the employee to access unemployment benefits. Identify if you can reduce their hours over elimination of hours. Evaluate every 14 days as things may change to provide opportunities to have these employees return to work.
I am encouraging my clients to continue to implement their workplace policies even while remote. It’s equally as important to stay current with changes in the law during this unique time. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act goes into effect early April for employers who have 499 and less employees. Research this law and understand how it will impact your employees.
You will also need to check in with your Workers’ Compensation broker to identify if there is anything that needs to be considered in your policy regarding having a remote workforce. Understand the tools that your employees will need to perform their job and what financial reimbursement the company must provide. Don’t forget, nonexempt employees must still comply with all wage and hour laws.
These may be uncertain times, but remember, you are a capable leader! Engage your people throughout the process, and you will all come out stronger in the end.
Anne Laguzza, M.A. is the president of The Works Consulting in Long Beach.