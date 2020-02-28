Long Beach Airport is loved by so many, and it’s getting even better. Now is the time to invest in the Phase II Terminal Enhancement Program, approved by the City Council last week, so that we can preserve and revitalize our historic 1941 terminal building and, at the same time, improve the passenger experience from curb to gate. And we’ll do this all with no impact to the General Fund and no effect on the number of flights allowed.
The terminal is LGB’s crown jewel and a reminder of a time when air travel was glamorous and full of excitement. But let’s be frank, the terminal needs major investment, most critically a seismic retrofit, in order to be preserved.
In addition to the structural issues, our once dazzling terminal, the star of so many classic films like 1947’s “The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer,” is looking quite worn around the edges. The bathrooms and HVAC systems are outdated and not up to today’s standards. Many of the 1.6 million hand-placed mosaic tiles dating to the Works Progress Administration are damaged or still covered up.
Lastly, the backside of the terminal, designed to look like a ship in the Streamline Moderne architectural style, is covered with blue chain link fencing to obscure a temporary baggage operation. As part of our efforts to bring the terminal back to its former glory, we’ll be restoring the back entrance and removing the unattractive fencing so that travelers can experience the building as it was always intended. As a local historic landmark beloved by our residents, this special building needs and deserves some serious TLC.
This underscores a fundamental truth about the aviation world: it’s constantly changing. We must preserve and respect our history, while at the same time adapting to monumental changes in the way we do business, like the current security environment. A thing or two has changed in the airport security world since 1941. Our efforts to adapt to a post-9/11 world have meant that we’ve kept travelers safe, but we created a hodgepodge of buildings, unattractive fencing and operationally inefficient systems to make it happen. Phase II will enhance our security and operational flow by constructing a new building devoted to TSA baggage screening.
You know what else has massively changed at airports, even in just the last few years? Nationwide, airports are grappling with the congestion brought on by increased use of rideshare apps. Our Phase II program envisions roadway and ground transportation improvements to keep the convenient and easy curbside drop-off and pick-up for which LGB is known.
And while we’re on the topic of transportation, we simply must get the rental car companies out of the unattractive modular unit that currently sits in front of our beautiful terminal. Phase II will bring the rental car customer service counters into the terminal and the airlines’ ticketing counters will move to a new ticketing building. Our designs are bold and modern with an expansive outdoor plaza. Phase I transformed LGB’s passenger concourse into an award-winning, resort-like experience and Phase II will do the same for the pre-security side.
LGB is an important city asset and making this investment will bring more economic benefit to Long Beach and the region. A recent report found that the LGB Aviation Area Complex accounts for $8.6 billion in economic impact and supports 46,000 jobs, including 440 high-paying construction jobs for Phase II. This construction program will modernize LGB so that it can remain competitive as the preferred gateway to Southern California. Best of all, funding for the project is covered by airport revenue and federal grants, restricted funds that may only be used for airport spending.
We are thrilled to break ground in the coming weeks. With a design that restores the iconic terminal to its rightful place as the centerpiece of our hometown airport, we know you’ll soon love us even more than before.
Cynthia Guidry is the director of Long Beach Airport and a professional engineer. She lives in Long Beach with her husband and two children.