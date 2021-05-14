In May of 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month was created to raise awareness of the struggles and hardships those with mental illness face and how mental health therapy can help children and families live happy and healthy lives. It’s hard to believe, more than 70 years later, the stigma around mental health therapy still exists, and many are still hesitant to seek help.
Now, it’s May 2021 — nearly a year and a half into a global pandemic — and we are still pushing to have mental health be a topic of conversation. In 2020, the mental health of children and families across the globe was impacted as we worked to protect our physical bodies from COVID-19 with stay-at-home orders, social distancing and mask-wearing.
The development of promising vaccines created to combat the ever-changing COVID-19 variants has allowed for us to be cautiously optimistic about a return to normal where families can gather, hugs can be shared and bright smiles can be seen from near and far.
I, like many of you, am looking forward to a day of “normalcy” again. But, I also worry about the transition. I’m worried about the emotional and psychological impacts we’re going to find as we start to re-engage in the public world. I worry about our children who experienced so much loss during this time. Whether they lost a loved one, the ability to play their favorite sport or the chance to attend their high school prom, our children have experienced great loss.
After an intense shutdown, the transition to an open world can be challenging. As a community, we need to recognize the uphill battle ahead of us.
So, in honor of this Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s put a priority on self-care. First, we need to be kind to ourselves and remember the collective trauma we are all overcoming. Then, we need to be kind to our children and teach them that whatever feelings they have are valid. Are they tired of Zooming? Me too. Are they sick of being stuck inside? Me too. Are they anxious to be in large crowds? Me too.
Second, we need to talk to each other about what we are experiencing and understand these feelings are normal reactions to a truly abnormal time. Leaning on family and friends is more important now than ever. I know it has been hard to find pieces of light in all the darkness, so let’s find strength in each other.
I know that every person, every child is going to have their own way of expressing themselves, but I believe if we can acknowledge their feelings and try our best to understand them, then we will be able to get through this next transition.
And lastly, we’ve all shown remarkable courage and resilience this past year, but we still need to recognize when it’s time to seek professional help — for ourselves and our children. At The Guidance Center, we know it’s difficult to stay engaged with therapy remotely, but we’ve also learned how well tele-health therapy works. Even if you have the smallest tug to seek professional help, I encourage you to do so. I believe you will find someone to lighten the weight you’ve been carrying.
That is why I am asking you to prioritize your own well-being and the well-being of your children in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. It is my belief that if we work together, as a community, we will be okay. And, I hope, when your spirits are down, you will remember that against all the odds, you’ve made it through.
Patricia Costales, LCSW, is the CEO at The Guidance Center in Long Beach.