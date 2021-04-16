WomenShelter of Long Beach is proud to host a variety of events during April 2021, which is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). WSLB is collaborating with our community partners on a number of events to honor survivors, raise awareness, and educate the community on how to prevent sexual assault. We encourage our community members to show support for survivors during the month of April, and every month to follow. We will culminate with a day to show support for survivors on Denim Day, April 28.
Here are some facts.
• 1 in 6 women in the United States has been the victim of rape (or attempted rape) in her lifetime.
• 1 in 33 men in the United States has been the victim of rape (or attempted rape) in his lifetime.
• 47% of transgender people are sexually assaulted at some point in their lifetime.
• Every 73 seconds, a person in the U.S. is sexually assaulted.
• 63,000 children are the victims of sexual abuse each year.
• Only 5 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison.
• The majority of sexual assaults (55%) happen at or near the victim’s home, often by someone they know, and/or trust.
• 63% of sexual assaults are not reported.
Sexual assault is a horrific problem, but prevention is possible with ongoing awareness programs, events, and trainings. Please join WSLB to promote consent, respect, safety, the end of victim blaming, and stopping sexual assault before it occurs. Use the hashtags #SAAM or #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth to post on social media and any platform you have to spread the word to end sexual assault. Another way to participate this month is to wear the color teal to honor survivors and keep the conversation going.
Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse
WomenShelter of Long Beach is expanding the conversation of domestic violence to include the intersections of sexual abuse in relationships. Sexual violence in a relationship is rarely an isolated incident. It occurs alongside other forms of abusive behaviors, including physical, emotional, or financial abuse. There is a widespread myth that the perpetrator is often a stranger or someone you do not know. In fact, 8 out of 10 rapes are committed by someone known to the victim. Sexual abuse occurs in relationships and in marriage more than people recognize.
To address this, WSLB will be spreading awareness and resources about sexual violence to Long Beach, from high school students to college students to community partners. Moving forward, WSLB’s curriculum will include conversations on sexual violence as it pertains to domestic violence. The Outreach Department has coordinated a wide variety of social media awareness campaigns, presentations on rape culture and victim blaming, and self-care events.
Two educational presentations took place earlier this week, one on “Rape Culture and Media Representations,” and another called “When Home Hurts: Understanding Where Intimate Partner Violence & Sexual Abuse Intersect.” This presentation discussed the nuanced intersections between intimate partner violence and sexual abuse.
Next Thursday, on April 22, the annual Tie One to End Child Abuse event will take place. We encourage you to wear a tie (or your pets can wear a tie!), download the Tie One to End Abuse sign, and write down one way you believe we all can help prevent child abuse. Take a selfie and post it on social media with the hashtags #TieOne #ChildAbusePreventionMonth #TieOne2021.
On April 28, WomenShelter of Long Beach will recognize Denim Day. Denim Day annually brings awareness to the injustice acts of sexual assault and honors the victims and survivors. Denim Day began after an Italian Supreme Court ruling, which stated that a victim of rape, who was wearing “tight jeans,” must have helped the rapist take the jeans off and this signified consent. Following this ruling, the women in the Italian Parliament attended work wearing jeans to stand in solidarity with the victim. Wear jeans on April 28 and post a picture of yourself in jeans on social media. Be on the lookout for WSLB’s social media post on our staff in jean attire. Be sure to use the hashtag #DenimDay2021.
On April 29, join WomenShelter of Long Beach and zine maker Donald Collins for a Zine-Making Workshop. This zine workshop will discuss the origin, purpose, and nature of analog and digital zine-making, with a particular emphasis on the healing benefits of creating zines. This workshop is suitable for any kind of audience, and especially those who wish to learn more about the history of zines, make their own zines, and practice self-care.
Book an Affirmative Consent workshop. WSLB’s Outreach Department offers an engaging and in-depth presentation that goes through the definitions of affirmative consent based on California Education Law “Yes Means Yes.” Participants will apply what they learn to hypothetical scenarios of sexual decision-making and become more comfortable with asking for and receiving consent. It also covers the college Title IX reporting process, confidentiality, and resources available. It also considers how hook-up culture and the influence of alcohol and drugs on the college campus impact increased sexual assault. The Affirmative Consent Workshop is recommended for those 18 and older. Email akim@womenshelterlb.org if you are interested in a presention.
For survivors of sexual and gendered violence, we acknowledge your courage and resilience, and hope that the resources through our events, programs, and services will help support you in moving towards healing. We know we can, will, and must, do more, until relationship-based, sexually-based, gender-based, and power-based harm is eliminated from our community.
Angela Kim is WomenShelter's Outreach and Education Coordinator.