Long Beach is committed to following science and data in responding to this health crisis and our efforts seem to be working and keeping hospitals from being overwhelmed. If we continue physical distancing and following medical advice, we will be able to begin the gradual reopening of our economy in alignment with state health orders. We will not compromise public health and the safety of our residents.
In his detailed plan for California, Governor Gavin Newsom gave six conditions for reopening:
• Closely monitor and track potential cases
• Prevent infection of high-risk people
• Prepare hospitals to handle surges
• Develop therapies to meet demand
• Ensure schools, childcare centers and businesses can support physical distancing
• Develop guidelines for staying home again if necessary
We have not yet achieved all these goals, though we are making good progress. For example, we’re doing a great deal of testing at four locations: Cabrillo and Jordan high schools, Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus, and St. Mary Medical Center. We are also adding additional testing capacity in East Long Beach at the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus and a new site in North Long Beach. We’ve also expanded testing to everyone with symptoms, regardless of age — and are now making tests available to essential workers as capacity allows.
We are now able to test 1,000 individuals a day and have one of the most robust testing programs in the state.
Expanded testing helps us move closer to a reopening date. We continue to monitor and coordinate our public health response and are doing everything possible to support our local economy, especially small businesses, working people, and the most vulnerable residents. That’s why we’ve convened two important advisory groups and why the City Council has adopted a series of economic relief policies.
Our Economic Recovery Advisory Group, “Restart Long Beach,” led by my predecessor Mayor Bob Foster, met Friday — remotely — for the first time. Restart Long Beach represents both management and workers, and members from major sectors of the economy. The group will focus on the economic aspects of reopening and to help us support businesses and workers when we safely reopen.
We’ve also created the Hospitality Recovery Task Force, and volunteer members held their first meeting last week. The hospitality industry is crucial for the Long Beach economy and hotels, restaurants, conventions and tourism are facing extraordinary challenges. This Task Force will be creating a “Gold Standard'' Plan for keeping Long Beach visitors and workers safe from COVID-19 and will work with the city to address economic factors affecting hotels and other hospitality venues, including the airport and cruise terminal. This is one of the most important aspects of our local recovery and one of our most challenging, so I’m grateful the Task Force members are not only experts in their field, but also committed to the growth and success of Long Beach.
I want to thank both groups for their contributions. Our entire city will benefit and I know the community is grateful. The city will also create an online forum for businesses and residents to encourage civic engagement and gather input on reopening, including which services and businesses are most in demand and ideas on how businesses and operations could safely reengage. This will help the city better understand your needs as we prepare for what’s next.
We’re also taking action to support working people, people affected by layoffs and furloughs, older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions. Most recently, the City Council unanimously adopted 25 actions in a historic local Coronavirus Economic Relief Package. I’m proud of our response and the Council’s commitment to supporting our small business, working people, families and all those struggling.
We’ll continue to prioritize community health and keep you informed on this issue. I’m proud we’re planning in advance for the challenges of reopening and I’m confident that planning will make the process as smooth as possible.