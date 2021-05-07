President Truman famously proclaimed, “The buck stops here,” a clear declaration that he would take ultimate responsibility for tough decisions.
But the recent proposal to transfer the authority and responsibility for the Queen Mary from the City of Long Beach to the Port of the Long Beach is the opposite — a classic example of “passing the buck.”
The Queen Mary is claimed to be an international tourism draw. If so, its care should be a priority for the city. But with little debate over the merits, the city leadership is poised to transfer the authority over a tourist attraction to port commissioners whose primary role is to manage one of the busiest industrial ports in the world and provide the infrastructure for the movement of massive amounts of cargo that serve California and the United States.
The timing for this unloading of responsibility couldn’t be worse. Due to the pandemic, California ports have been working furiously to get rid of a huge backlog in cargo that resulted from a slowdown in buying that turned into a massive ordering of goods. Now is certainly not the time to be adding new responsibilities to an already overburdened port management that is facing many challenges.
Usually, someone passes the buck when they want to avoid a tough decision, and oversight of the Queen Mary is no exception. In addition to being literally stuck in the mud, the boat is in complete disrepair. The City’s own documents reveal that the cost of restoration may exceed $289 million.
Nearly five years ago, the report on the conditions of the boat ominously warned that “at this rate of corrosion some internal collapse of the Queen Mary’s structure will occur within 10 years unless major action is taken soon.”
Although the city of Long Beach counts the Queen Mary as an important tourism draw, the city has mismanaged oversight of several leaseholders including the current leaseholder, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January of this year following a legacy of known problems and decades of failure by the city to address the problems. A recent report by the Long Beach City Auditor illustrates the lack of accountability: “We cannot fully account for all $23 million spent by Urban Commons as they did not provide the necessary records requested by my Office and mandated in the lease agreement with the City.”
The city claims that the port is better suited to handle the Queen Mary, based on port leadership that has made the Port of Long Beach one of the most successful ports in the world. But the leadership and staff are not experienced in managing a tourist attraction, and certainly not equipped to clean up the huge mess associated with the Queen Mary.
Instead of money generated by trade going to infrastructure upgrades to keep the port competitive and meet environmental goals, the funds paid to the port by tenants and customers will be diverted to pay for the restoration of the Queen Mary and the operation of a money-losing tourist attraction.
Nothing positive will come from the city’s failure to accept responsibility for the present condition of the Queen Mary. After decades, it’s about time for the city of Long Beach and its elected leaders to make the buck stop with them and admit that years of failure should come to an end.
Weston LaBar is CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association and John McLaurin is president of the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.