At its Gala on April 2, WomenShelter of Long Beach (WSLB) will present Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price with its “Protector Award.”
In her role as a councilwoman, Suzie applies her boundless energy to making Long Beach a better and safer place. She has been one of the WSLB’s greatest advocates and cheerleaders, including sponsoring and speaking at WSLB’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month events, and she has been an honorary board member since 2015.
I knew Suzie’s “day job” as an Orange County Senior Deputy District Attorney involved domestic violence and murder prosecutions, so I asked Suzie for a little more information. She invited me to attend her opening statement in the domestic violence and murder trial of People of the State of California v. Lonnie Loren Kocontes on Feb. 6 in order to get a sense of her work as a prosecutor.
Addressing the jury in an engaging and empathetic manner, Suzie laid out the evidence that she maintains will prove that Lonnie Kocontes strangled his petite ex-wife Micki Kanesaki aboard a cruise ship and threw her body overboard in May 2006. Suzie told this rather complicated tale of money and sex to a riveted jury.
The couple married in 1995, bought an expensive home, but divorced in 2002. However, the couple continued to live together, co-mingling assets, including the home.
Mr. Kocontes met Amy Nguyen on MatchDoctor.com, and they trysted at cheap “no-tell motels” while he was still living with Ms. Kanesaki. Ms. Nguyen and Mr. Kocontes married briefly in 2005, and moved in together. However, in late 2005, Mr. Kocontes moved back with Ms. Kanesaki, supposedly to re-kindle their relationship.
In December 2005, he drafted a will for Ms. Kanesaki, naming himself as the executor and beneficiary. To Ms. Kanesaki’s surprise, he then booked them on a cruise.
Pulling on gloves, Suzie held some of the physical evidence, such as the harness that was used to pull Ms. Kanesaki’s body from the ocean off Italy. Suzie displayed pictures that showed Ms. Kanesaki’s severe hemorrhaging around her throat, all while telling the sad story of the circumstances surrounding her death.
Suzie neatly summarized the testimony and documents that the jury would see and hear: the doctor who will testify that Ms. Kanesaki’s lungs held no water, indicating she was dead when she hit the water; the ship’s captain who will testify that when Mr. Kocontes alerted him around 4:30 a.m., he didn’t say, “Help me look for my wife” but instead insisted that she must have become nauseous and gone overboard; and the long time P.I. friend who initially believed Mr. Kocontes claims of innocence, but came to doubt him when catching him in lies, asking for help depositing $1.2M, inquiring if he knew which countries did not have extradition treaties, and a statement he made supposedly in jest, “That I took her by the ankles and threw her overboard.”
Suzie described the expected damning testimony from Amy Nguyen, a Vietnamese immigrant and school teacher. She maintains that Mr. Kocontes did not want to move back with Ms. Kanesaki, but did so for financial reasons, and that they continued to see each other.
About a month before the cruise, Mr. Kocontes told her that he would arrange to hire someone to throw Ms. Kanesaki off the ship and make it look like an accident. Ms. Nguyen didn’t think he meant it, until he showed up at her home two days after Ms. Kanesaki disappeared.
Like many domestic violence victims, Ms. Nguyen tried to protect the man she loved, but she was also very scared of him. He told her that he could have her killed if she talked. As a result, she didn’t tell the FBI or a Grand Jury about his statement. (This concern appears to be justified. While in prison awaiting trial, Mr. Kocontes is accused of soliciting fellow inmates to kill Ms. Nguyen to prevent her from testifying. This solicitation for murder case will be tried separately.)
As Suzie closed, she said the last chapter of Ms. Kanesaki’s life will be written in the courtroom for justice. Just another day at the office. Protecting others.
Kristi Fischer is a retired attorney and president of The WomenShelter of Long Beach board.