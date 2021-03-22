For the past year, the city’s Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications Department has played a critical role in assisting the Long Beach Health and Human Services Department with our COVID-19 pandemic response. We have been focused on assisting health officials with setting up and staffing COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, ensuring adequate personal protective equipment, and tracking data on the effectiveness of these processes.
As we remain in the midst of our response to the COVID pandemic, we remain mindful that the most probable natural disaster our city faces is an earthquake.
The threat of an earthquake is ever-present for all of us living in Southern California ― history bears this out. As a young military officer in the California National Guard, I witnessed first-hand the devastation of the 1994 Northridge earthquake that killed 57 people and injured more than 9,000 others. The 6.7-magnitude quake caused such severe damage to homes and apartments that hundreds of families lived temporarily in tents for fear of aftershocks. While the Northridge earthquake is one of the most significant in Los Angeles’s recent history, the reality is that an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California.
Many lessons were learned from the Northridge earthquake regarding building design and construction material. Cities like Long Beach mitigate the damaging effects of earthquakes by regularly updating building codes as new guidelines are issued. Updated building codes ensure that homeowners and developers use the appropriate construction material consistent with the risk in the area and that the most modern and resilient building techniques are used. Designing earthquake-resistant buildings is of utmost importance when constructing new buildings.
In addition to local earthquakes, we are also potentially impacted by distant source earthquakes which could trigger a tsunami along our coastline. Large magnitude distant earthquakes, particularly those originating in Alaska and Japan, could generate a tsunami or large tidal surge along the coast. The last tsunami to hit California was caused by a magnitude 9.0 earthquake in Japan in 2011. That earthquake created a massive wave that traveled 5,000 miles across the ocean, causing damage up and down the West Coast, as far south as San Diego.
So, while you work from home and between your Zoom and virtual meetings, you should inventory the contents of your emergency “go bag.” Every resident should have a go bag ready to evacuate when the need arises. The bag should contain the essential items necessary for you and your family to feel safe, comfortable and be self-sustaining for up to five days. Make and practice a family emergency plan and learn basic emergency medical procedures.
Finally, please participate in the current Tsunami Preparedness Week, March 22-26. This year, in compliance with COVID-19 health orders, residents are encouraged to practice their evacuation routes as a family unit and share tsunami preparedness educational content that will be posted on the department’s social media channels. Tsunami Preparedness Week is also a great opportunity to refresh your memory of tsunami warning signs by reading the tsunami preparedness guide available on the department’s webpage — longbeach.gov/disasterpreparedness — and register to receive emergency notifications from Alert Long Beach at AlertLB.com.
The California Geological Survey (CGS) announced it will distribute updated maps of the inundation/flood zones for the California coastline during Tsunami Week. They have indicated that changes to the current Long Beach map are minimal. The updated maps can be downloaded from the CGS or city of Long Beach websites once they become available.
Download earthquake and tsunami preparedness brochures in English or Spanish at Gazettes.com/go/prep.
Reggie Harrison is the Director of the city’s Department of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications and a Long Beach resident.