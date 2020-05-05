This article is In response to the “Teaching From Home” column “Credit/No Credit” by Sharleen Higa, in the April 25 Grunion Gazette.
My husband and I were both raised in Long Beach and graduated from Jordan High School. We raised our two children here and sent them through the Long Beach Unified School District. Now we have five grandchildren enrolled in LBUSD.
Do no harm? LBUSD’s Credit/No Credit policy does harm Long Beach students as surrounding districts provide an option to receive grades for the current semester.
According to the California Department of Education, the five largest school districts in the state are Los Angeles Unified, San Diego Unified, Fresno Unified, Long Beach Unified and Elk Grove Unified. All but Long Beach have an option for grades for this semester.
We support our schools, our city, our community. We have spent our lives and careers in Long Beach. We celebrate our students, teachers and administrators — they are the excellent. But I feel compelled to speak out for students pursuing a college education.
In her opinion piece on April 25, Sharleen Higa outlines key points that defend and explain the LBUSD “Do no harm” policy, but she misses one key question. What are surrounding school districts doing? The answer is, they are following State and County guidance by providing an option for students to request grades or a mark of Credit/No Credit. In the context of the current crisis, grades are important for many students, including some from LBUSD, because they will compete against kids from across the state and country for college admissions.
The current LBUSD policy is Credit/No Credit, with no option for grades through the end of the semester. “Do no harm” has been described as an effort to mitigate any negative impact to grades during this crisis.
I agree with the principle, not the current policy. No harm should be caused to any student’s record, regardless of circumstance.
Here is the problem. LBUSD policy does create harm. Los Angeles Unified and most school districts throughout Los Angeles County and California have shifted to Credit/No Credit, but with one key and important difference. Most California schools allow kids to opt-in to receiving their grades.
As college-bound peers from school districts all around California have an option to receive their grades, you can be assured those students interested in presenting their best case for admission to college will be opting to receive grades, rather than a mark of credit. All students from LBUSD, regardless of school, zip code, parental involvement, or socio-economic status, who have an interest in moving on to college, will be at a disadvantage in comparison to students from other districts.
LBUSD should follow the guidance issued by Los Angeles County Office of Education, Grading Guidelines During Emergency Distance Learning, issued on April 20, 2020:
“No matter the final policy determination, students at the secondary level should be provided the choice to request to take a course for a letter grade. This flexibility accounts for the variability of student preference as well as their post-secondary educational choices.
“A process is to be developed and clearly communicated as to how students will be able to opt-in for a letter grade; including a cut-off date for selecting this option.”
The policy recommendation by Los Angeles County is common sense, fair, safeguards against failure, while encouraging improvement, learning, and attendance. These policy recommendations successfully accomplish the goal of “Do no harm.”
In a similar move, University of California and California State University systems have implemented policies and are allowing students to opt-in to grades.
We are aware that a growing group of constituents are petitioning our School District Administration and School Board to allow LBUSD students from across the district to opt-in to grades. Families from across the socio-economic spectrum are speaking out. We want our students to remain competitive against their peers as they prepare for college applications and work to improve their grades. The goal is to have an option for grades, while protecting the vulnerable and disadvantaged from any negative outcome that is beyond their control.
Janis Opie is a Long Beach resident.