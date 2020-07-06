Peaceful protests against police brutality turned violent and destructive in Long Beach on Sunday, May 31.
Mayor Robert Garcia and Police Chief Luna appeared on television that evening saying they were surprised by the events. Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price’s Chief of Staff replied to an email from me saying that, as “…the Chair of the City’s Public Safety Committee (she) will be prioritizing this topic for much deeper discussion and investigation.”
Last week, the Public Safety Committee (Council members Price, Daryl Supernaw, and Al Austin) voted to “receive and file” Chief Luna's verbal report on lessons learned. We are being told that “chaos” existed for "only 6 hours," from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday (Chief Luna), no lives were lost (Councilwoman Price), damage was “limited" to 214 “business victims” (Chief Luna), and that “in hindsight, things could have been done better.”
Ya think? With riots in LA, Santa Monica, and Huntington Beach the day before our “events,” tweets inciting people to burn our neighborhoods, and police headquarters barricaded "to protect those in custody,” someone at the top may have missed some major clues about what might happen.
Some very good people serve as elected and appointed civil servants in Long Beach. Their number one job is to preserve public order. At the tax rates we pay, property owners, business owners, and citizens deserve at least the same protections afforded to eel grass, herons, palm trees, and “those in custody.”
We are now being given a narrative written by the very people who may have missed something on that Sunday. That’s why we need a fully transparent, thorough, and impartial independent investigation into the city’s state of preparation and readiness for the attacks on Sunday, May 31.
This should be done by a panel independent of the Council, with members drawn from business leaders, the community at large, and the police and fire departments to give us the facts so we can praise those who deserve it and hold accountable those who fell short.
The consequences of the city's preparations were officers placed in harm’s way without sufficient numbers, field commanders taking individual command and appropriately prioritizing their officers' safety over arrests and confrontations, and calls for mutual aid during the unrest that took precious time for LA county sheriffs, LA city police, Orange County police, and ultimately the National Guard to respond.
The rest of the city was left unprotected except in cases of life-threatening emergency calls. This was a very challenging situation: police protecting and working amongst protesters of police brutality. But many in the community saw numerous signs of trouble in advance and wonder if the destruction of property and the damage to the city’s reputation might have been prevented.
I don’t want to diminish the message of the protesters about police brutality and the death of George Floyd. But we also need to know the facts about what happened in Long Beach on May 31 and whether better preparation could have prevented things from going so horribly wrong. Did city leaders meet, exceed, or fall short of the standard of care? We need accountability.
Scott Brunner is a Belmont Park resident.