The pandemic has increased glaring inequities across the Los Angeles region. Health outcomes based on the conditions and circumstances of demographics such as race, age, employment, education, and neighborhood are more pronounced than ever.
It’s one of the reasons Governor Gavin Newsom created an equity requirement for vaccine distribution, which is driving down case rates and driving up vaccination rates in some of the state’s most vulnerable and densely populated communities.
However, the rise in unemployment, food insecurity, remote learning and working, and housing instability means there’s a greater role not just for the government, but also for community-based organizations and managed care organizations that serve the county’s Medi-Cal population.
Disabled Resources Center, Inc. (DRC) advocates for individuals with disabilities in Los Angeles and Orange counties, helping them secure everything from housing and employment opportunities to benefits like CalFresh and medical assistance, including enrollment in Medi-Cal. The work of DRC is intimately tied to that of managed care organizations that treat individuals with disabilities, particularly as it relates to programmatic funding and coordination between managed care organizations and nonprofits to mitigate health crises outside of the patients’ control. We rely on these partnerships for resource sharing and support.
Individuals with disabilities are more likely to suffer from chronic conditions, are more vulnerable to the negative effects of the pandemic, and are more likely to receive government assistance and utilize managed care, like the services covered by Molina Healthcare based here in Los Angeles.
The systems put into place by managed care organizations to address social determinants of health before and during the pandemic, including delivering prescriptions and meals; enabling tele-health with accommodations for individuals with disabilities; improving overall access to whole person care; and waiving costs associated with COVID-19 treatment are in many respects lifesaving.
Vulnerable communities like the state’s disabled population shoulder a disproportionate burden of the virus — both directly because of increased infection risks and indirectly because of the impact the virus has on everything related to their care, wellbeing, and ability to work.
Molina Healthcare of California is a managed care provider founded in Long Beach more than 30 years ago. Molina supports community partners like us to address social determinants of health, helping to connect its members to the resources and services they need to support their health and wellbeing. They established the MolinaCares Accord this year to fund extensive clinical and community-based resources to address the many social issues that affect the delivery of health care today.
With annual charitable giving contribution of more than $150 million to local and national nonprofits, and service for more than half a million Californians, Molina has an outsized impact on vulnerable California communities. The partnership between Molina Healthcare and DRC is just one example of a vital collaboration that reduces disparities and improves health and safety outcomes in our community, especially in unprecedented times. Addressing the socioeconomic factors that determine overall health is critical to positive health outcomes, and collaborative partnerships like those between DRC and Molina have shown to be more important than ever during this once in a generation pandemic, and we’re glad we can partner with a local Long Beach-based company to do it.
Dolores Nason is the Executive Director of Disabled Resources Center, Inc. in Long Beach.