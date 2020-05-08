Being isolated at home for six weeks as so many of us are experiencing gives a person time to think. My thoughts have turned to hometown Long Beach. I was born here and have lived here all my life. And I believe that Long Beach is a place with exceptional people.
I attended Long Beach schools, from kindergarten through receiving an advanced degree from Cal State University Long Beach. Both areas of education have been touted as high institutions of learning.
It seems like a good time to remind us all of this special city we are privileged to live in. For me the attributes became apparent very early. I was 3 years old when my Mother enrolled me in the Long Beach Day Nursery so that she could work at the NuWay Laundry. The Day Nursery was much more than a nursery — a home away from home until I was 10 years old.
When I became old enough for Lee Elementary School, nursery staff would walk us to school and then bring us back to the nursery. It was a place where children learned and played together. I recall I felt like a hero when I learned to tie my shoes. Not because I could do it, but because I could teach other children how to do it.
The incredibly high quality of our schools is another reason Long Beach is so special. There are not many cities where you can go from kindergarten through graduate school. Our Long Beach Unified School District, Long Beach City College and CSULB work together.That’s where seamless education came from.
The city is unique in the fact that we are still people working together. For me, every job I had we worked on things that would make the city better. Also, there are more nonprofits per capita in Long Beach, probably more than any other city of our size. And our service organizations add strength to our community. All of these people are working together for the betterment of our city.
Look at when the U.S. Navy left. We, the city, had been a Navy town for 60 years. We had to establish our identity all over again. It was hard work, but together we did it.
I’m very proud of the way Long Beach and California have handled the Coronavirus pandemic. There are a lot of unknowns ahead of us but we’re going to make it through the tough times.
I love Long Beach, the people, their strength. It’s a city with a big heart.
Beverly O'Neill was president/superintendent of Long Beach City College for the last five years of her 31-year career there, then went on to serve as mayor of Long Beach for 12 years, 1994-2006.