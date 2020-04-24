The COVID-19 pandemic is having a disastrous impact on Main Street businesses.
In Long Beach, we are known for our quaint commercial corridors, main streets, and an array of specialty service businesses that define our character. More than 13,000 small businesses employ nearly 100,000 workers in Long Beach. Family restaurants, coffee shops, dry cleaners, and hair/personal grooming salons provide us with services that are a core part of our daily lives.
As this global pandemic disrupts our personal lives, our businesses are experiencing shocking losses. Twenty-two million people nationwide have already filed unemployment claims, and economists have sounded the alarm for more intervention. The federal government’s economic stimulus has failed to meet the needs of many small businesses. That’s why local help is needed.
Our city needs to apply our most reliable tools and resources to help our small businesses to stay afloat.
Why? Because shuttering operations for even a few days could lead to a business running out of cash. The average small business has only 27 days of money, while food businesses average a mere 13 days. I recently checked in with Jose Palomares of Rosita’s Cleaners in North Long Beach. While dry cleaners have been designated an essential business, that doesn’t mean that they are not hurting. Their core customers — event spaces, tuxedo shops, linen rental companies — are not operating right now, significantly reducing the cleaner’s revenue. Without his reliable customers, Jose knows times will be tough.
The paradox of this crisis is that what’s right for the economy — bringing people together — is dangerous, even deadly, for public health. When we have faced previous crises, we were encouraged to come together to promote recovery. The necessary reality of practicing social distancing in 2020 means our local economy won’t be able to recover in traditional ways.
We need a response that is swift, targeted and builds on public/private partnerships.
I applaud leadership provided by Council members Rex Richardson, Jeannine Pearce, Roberto Uranga and Mary Zendejas to put forth a comprehensive relief package that took a necessary first step to help small businesses. By creating an emergency micro-enterprise loan program, small businesses will be able to access $10,000 loans, with easy terms, no fees, and up to seven months with no payments.
Here are some more actions the city can take to help small businesses:
First, bring all departments together that interact with small businesses to determine what fees can be waived, deferred, or negotiated. These policies could mean a deferral of city taxes, occupational taxes, business licensing fees, and utility payments.
Second, mobilize a COVID-19 council of large and active employers to coordinate a rapid re-employment program for those in need of immediate work. Many small businesses will inevitably need to lay off workers, and some may not qualify for unemployment. Those companies and industries experiencing an upswing need help to connect with workers in our city.
Third, collect data to understand the magnitude of the problem and the potential damage to local small businesses. In partnership with philanthropy, city government can host a call for data to assess the impact and identify market gaps that federal and state aid won’t address. With this information, solution-oriented programs can be designed based on informed data sources.
Fourth, start a citywide Long Beach Dines Out at Home campaign that encourages residents to purchase take-out or gift certificates. It could go a long way in making sure some of our favorite spots survive when it is safe to dine out again. We must, as a city, show our loyalty to these businesses now.
Cities have a vital and unique role to play to keep our local economy from collapsing. We need to collect data, remain flexible with businesses in need, facilitate the capital flow, and raise local awareness about options to support small businesses during this time. We must assess the situation quickly and use innovative and flexible tools to ensure the character of Main Street businesses in Long Beach survives this pandemic.
Tunua Thrash-Ntuk is an economic development expert and a candidate for the Eighth District seat on the Long Beach City Council.