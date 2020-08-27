The U.S. Constitution requires all persons in the United States to be counted in the Census every 10 years. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing, the challenge of Census outreach has been made increasingly more difficult.
In normal Census years, if you hadn’t responded to the Census by now, a Census worker would have either contacted you or would very soon. But the Safer at Home health orders have made home visits incredibly difficult.
I am joining leaders across the country and asking Congress to extend the counting deadline and ensure all people are counted. The Census is critical to our city and this year it is more important than ever. We depend on the Census for both federal and state funding.
The COVID-19 crisis is a good example. We are currently receiving federal support based on our last Census count. An undercount means fewer resources for COVID-19 tests, small business support, and assistance for seniors.
Counting all residents is not only a Constitutional requirement, it’s essential for fairness and accuracy in countless areas, from taxes to funding for education, the environment, public safety, and healthcare. An accurate and complete census count is a matter of law and of justice.
The Federal Government is now attempting to end the Census count on Sept. 30, a full month before the original deadline.
The impacts of undercounting are serious. Accurate Census data is especially important when it comes to federal funding for education. Our local schools depend on accurate counts. Census data will also be used to allocate COVID-19 CARES Act relief funds, which our schools should start to see this summer.
Many other federal programs, from the pre-school level and up through college, rely on population data. With our world-class public university, outstanding community college district, and award-winning public K-12 schools, Long Beach cannot afford to miss out on funding meant to support our students.
We have numerous community organizations doing great work to ensure everyone is counted but they need our support. Congress must act now. Congress has the power to extend the deadline back to its original Oct. 31 date and it should do so immediately.
This next decade will be one of the most important in our nation’s lifetime. We have to start with an accurate picture of who we are as a nation.
If you have not completed your census, please complete it today at 2020census.gov.